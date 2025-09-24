Congress CWC Meet: Jairam Ramesh Recalls 1940 Ramgarh Resolution, Takes Swipe At BJP-RSS

Patna: As the Congress holds its working committee meeting here, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday recalled the party's Ramgarh session in 1940, when a resolution committing to the creation of a Constituent Assembly to frame a Constitution was passed, and took a swipe at the BJP-RSS.

Noting that the Extended Congress Working Committee was meeting in Patna, Ramesh said it was at its Ramgarh session held in mid-March 1940 that the CWC passed its landmark resolution that, for the first time, formally committed the Indian National Congress to the creation of a Constituent Assembly to frame and adopt a Constitution for a free and independent India.

"The rest is, as they say, history, including the bitter opposition of the organisation, now celebrating its centenary, to the Constitution that was to be adopted on November 26, 1949, and come into effect on Jan 26, 1950," he said, in an apparent swipe at the RSS.

At the time of the Ramgarh meeting of March 1940 of the CWC, a slim book called 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand' had been published, he said.

"It was by Jai Gopal Narang and carried a Foreword by the person who had been the strongest advocate of such a Constituent Assembly for almost a decade," Ramesh said and shared the screenshot of Jawaharlal Nehru's foreword to the book.

The Congress' top brass is set to deliberate on the Bihar assembly polls strategy and ramp up its attack against the BJP over alleged "vote chori".

It is an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with permanent and special invitees, the party's chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders participating.

