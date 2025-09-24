Cracks In DMK-Cong Alliance Over Seat Sharing? Here's What AIADMK Chief EPS Said

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCracks In DMK-Cong Alliance Over Seat Sharing? Here's What AIADMK Chief EPS Said

AIADMK's Palaniswami claims the DMK-Congress alliance is fracturing, citing Congress leaders' demands for greater power-sharing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday claimed that the alliance between the ruling DMK and its key partner, the Congress, is on the verge of collapse. Addressing a massive election rally in Coonoor, Palaniswami alleged that tensions within the coalition had surfaced with Congress leaders openly demanding a greater share of power.

Crack In DMK-Cong Alliance? 

Citing remarks made at a recent Congress meeting in Tirunelveli, Palaniswami said party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, had pressed for “fifty-fifty” power-sharing, including 117 of the state’s 234 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 polls. He also pointed to reported comments by TN Congress Legislature Party leader S Rajeshkumar, who purportedly argued that the DMK would struggle to retain power and insisted that any future government must be a coalition, reported PTI. Former TNCC chief KS Alagiri, Palaniswami added, had also joined the chorus demanding a share in governance.

"Finally, wisdom has dawned on them. Cracks in the alliance between the Congress and DMK is pretty clear," Palaniswami told the gathering. 

EPS Slams TN Govt Over 'Irregularities'

Further, the AIADMK leader also attacked the DMK on other fronts. He alleged that irregularities in kidney transplant procedures had taken place in a hospital run by a DMK legislator and accused the ruling party of shielding those involved. Turning to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 68 lives, Palaniswami criticised the government for resisting a CBI probe, claiming this was done to protect the guilty.

He also mocked Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent European tour, alleging that the visit to Germany was not about attracting investments but rather about making them. Responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s remark that the AIADMK’s “real headquarters” was at the Delhi residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Palaniswami shot back: “Our headquarters is in Chennai, and anyone can come and see it.” He further alleged that the DMK had once tried to damage the AIADMK office building by “deploying men,” though the attempt failed.

In a veiled reference to his estranged colleague O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party in July 2022 after dramatic scenes at the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami said Stalin could take on any “avatar” but would not succeed in breaking the AIADMK, which he described as being powered by its cadre strength.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
