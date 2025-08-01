Bihar Voter List 2025: Here's How To Check If Your Name Is Included After Latest Revision

As Bihar gears up for the Assembly Elections, a major step in the electoral process is about to unfold. The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list has been completed, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is now preparing to unveil the draft electoral roll on August 1 (Friday).

But here’s what’s causing a stir — nearly 65 lakh names are expected to be removed from the voter rolls following verification and updates. If you're planning to vote this year, it’s crucial to check whether your name still appears on the list.

Why This Revision Matters

This large-scale cleanup of the electoral database is a routine but essential exercise to ensure the accuracy of voter information ahead of a major election. It aims to eliminate duplicate, outdated, or ineligible entries — while also providing an opportunity to include those who may have been left out.

How to Add Your Name to the Voter List

If you find your name missing or need to include a new eligible voter, here’s how you can submit a claim:

Online Options

Visit the ECI Voter Portal

Use the ECINet mobile app

Offline Methods

Fill out the prescribed form and submit it to your Booth Level Officer (BLO)

You can also send the form via WhatsApp or through a family member

In-Person Submission

Visit your local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO)

Documents You Might Need

Particularly for first-time voters or those born after July 1, 1987, the documentation requirements are stricter. You may be asked to provide:

Birth certificate

Parent’s voter ID or their name in the pre-1987 electoral rolls

Land records, caste certificate, family register, or similar supporting documents

This has sparked controversy, with critics dubbing it a "citizenship test" that may disproportionately impact migrant workers and marginalized communities.

What to Do If You Face Issues

If your BLO is unresponsive or your application goes unacknowledged:

Escalate the issue to the District Election Officer

Contact the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar

Political parties also have access to the draft rolls and may assist with raising objections or filing corrections.

How to Check If Your Name Is on the Voter List

1. Using Your EPIC Number

If you have your Voter ID card:

Go to: voters.eci.gov.in

Select your state

Enter your EPIC number

Complete the CAPTCHA and hit Submit

Your voter status will be displayed instantly

2. Without an EPIC Number (Using Personal Details)

If you don’t have your EPIC number handy:

Visit: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click on Search by Details

Enter your name, relative’s name, DOB/age, gender, district, and constituency

Enter the CAPTCHA code and click Search

If your details match, you’ll see your registration status.

3. Using Your Mobile Number

Visit: electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Choose Search by Mobile

Fill in your state, language, and required details

Enter your mobile number, verify via OTP, and check your status

4. Via Voter Helpline App

You can also verify your name using the Voter Helpline App, available on:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Election Commission’s official website

Steps:

Download and install the app

Log in using your EPIC number or mobile number

Alternatively, input your state, district, and constituency

The app will show your voter status instantly

You Can Also visit the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Webiste: https://ceoelection.bihar.gov.in/searchinroll.html

And here you will get 2 options. You can go for search your name after downloading the PDF of your area of you need the EPIC number.

Looking Ahead: What Happens Next?

Once the claims and objections period ends on September 1, the ECI will begin verifyching all submissions through BLOs and EROs. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 30, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Why This Matters

Ensuring your name is on the voter list isn't just a bureaucratic task — it's your fundamental right and democratic duty. With lakhs of entries being pruned, don’t leave your eligibility to chance. Whether you're checking online, on mobile, or through the app, the process has never been easier.

Special Requirements for New Voters

If you were born after July 1, 1987, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar includes stricter documentation requirements to establish ancestry and citizenship. This has become a crucial part of the verification process for new applicants.

To successfully register, you may be asked to provide: