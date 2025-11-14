Bihar Polls 2025: How Security Arrangements At Counting Centers Are Managed

The vote counting for the Bihar elections has created a highly charged atmosphere across the state. Strong rooms were opened early in the morning, election officials filled the counting halls, and supporters could be seen chanting slogans outside.

Amidst all this activity, one concern dominates attention: the security of the counting centers, where millions of votes are being safeguarded. The key question is: which forces are responsible for this security, and how is their deployment determined?

Three Layers of Security at Counting Centers

1. Outer Layer – State/District Police: The first layer of security is handled by the state or district police. They manage law and order in the areas surrounding counting centers, keeping crowds and demonstrators at a safe distance.

2. Middle Layer – Central Armed Forces: The second layer involves paramilitary forces such as the CRPF, CISF, BSF, or ITBP, deployed under the Election Commission’s guidance by the central government. These forces secure the perimeter around strong rooms and counting halls, where EVMs and postal ballots are stored, monitored 24/7 via CCTV.

3. Inner Layer – Restricted Access Zone: The innermost layer is the most sensitive, allowing only certified election officials, observers, and security personnel. Central forces like the CISF or CRPF manage this layer, and stringent procedures—biometric verification, pass checks, and signature matching—are followed for every entry and exit.

Determining Responsibility

Deployment of these security forces is jointly decided by the Election Commission and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The process begins with reports from state governments identifying sensitive districts. The central government then determines the number of paramilitary units required, with more companies sent to areas prone to violence or political tension.

Timing and Protocols

In Bihar, where political competition is intense, security deployment begins 48 hours before counting starts. Every move is monitored via CCTV from voting to counting. Electronic devices such as mobile phones and cameras are strictly prohibited inside the counting centers, and all personnel are thoroughly screened before entry.