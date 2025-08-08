Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharBihar Govt’s New Panel Aims To Secure Jobs, Education For Transgender Citizens

Bihar Govt’s New Panel Aims To Secure Jobs, Education For Transgender Citizens

Bihar government forms the 'Bihar Rajya Kinnar Kalyan Board' to protect transgender rights, ensure social development, and provide education and jobs for the community.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

Patna, Aug 8 (PTI) The Bihar government has constituted a welfare board to protect the rights of the transgender community and take measures for their social development and empowerment, an official said on Friday.

A notification for the constitution of the 'Bihar Rajya Kinnar Kalyan Board' was issued by the Social Welfare Department, she said.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni has been made the chairman of the 28-member panel, the official said.

“The department has constituted the 'Bihar Rajya Kinnar Kalyan Board' to protect the rights of the transgender community and take measures for their social development and empowerment. The board has seven members belonging to the transgender community," Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI.

The measures for the social development of the transgender community will be implemented and monitored by the board, she said.

The state government also wants to provide them education and vocational training to prepare them for respectable and regular employment, said Preyashi, adding, "it will also allow them to enhance their socio-economic status".

"The government is trying to provide them an atmosphere where they feel protected and live a respectful life like any other citizen in the country," she added. PTI PKD BDC

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
