Two Dead, 90 Injured In Stick Fight During Devaragattu Banni Festival In AP's Kurnool

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two people lost their lives and around 90 others were injured during a traditional stick fight held as part of the Devaragattu Banni festival in Kurnool district. The festival, observed on Vijayadashami, takes place from midnight to early morning following the ceremonial wedding of Mala Malleswara Swamy. Thousands of villagers from surrounding areas gather annually to participate in the rituals.

Two Dead, 90 Injured In Vijayadashami Festival

A violent clash broke out as devotees wielding sticks wrapped in iron rings engaged in the traditional stick fight. The melee resulted in the deaths of two participants and left more than 100 others injured, many of whom were rushed to Adoni Hospital for medical attention.

Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj confirmed that one person died from a severe head injury while another succumbed to a heart attack. He added that, compared to previous years, the number of injuries this year was relatively lower. “Two people died and 90 others were injured during the Devaragattu Banni festival stick fight in Kurnool district,” Bharadwaj told reporters, as per PTI.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said nearly 1,000 police personnel and 10 drones were deployed to monitor the event. Officials also conducted over 32 awareness campaigns across 16 villages to help mitigate the severity of clashes.

Authorities have urged festival-goers to exercise caution during the event, emphasizing safety measures to prevent further casualties in future celebrations.

Devaragattu Banni Festival

Meanwhile, participants at Devaragattu Banni festival observe fasting, celibacy, and dietary discipline ahead of the festival. The highlight of the event is the traditional stick fight, where devotees compete to capture the idol.



Minor injuries sustained during the fights are traditionally treated with turmeric as part of the ritual.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Geography Gaffe Sparks Laughter At European Meet; Albania PM Mocks Armenia Mix-Up