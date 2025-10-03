Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Geography Gaffe Sparks Laughter At European Meet; Albania PM Mocks Armenia Mix-Up

Trump’s Geography Gaffe Sparks Laughter At European Meet; Albania PM Mocks Armenia Mix-Up

At European Political Community meeting, leaders mocked Donald Trump's geographical blunders, specifically confusing Armenia and Albania when discussing his peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump’s repeated mix-ups of global geography once again became a talking point among world leaders during the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen. This time, Trump reportedly confused Armenia with Albania while referring to his recent peace negotiations.

At Thursday’s gathering, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama jokingly told French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev that they owed him an apology for not congratulating Albania on the “peace deal” Trump had supposedly negotiated with Azerbaijan. Both leaders laughed, and Macron added in jest that he was sorry for the oversight.

The confusion stems from Trump’s public statements, where he has frequently mixed up Armenia with Albania while referring to his role in brokering a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Earlier, during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump even mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan,” saying he had settled disputes between “Aber-baijan and Albania.”

In reality, Trump had brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan in August this year, ending decades of conflict in the region. The mix-ups, however, have given leaders like Rama repeated opportunities to poke fun at the US President.

Trump’s Geographical Errors

This is not the first time Trump’s geographical errors have made headlines. In the past, he has claimed credit for “ending seven wars” since taking office in January, including mediating between Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia — despite there being no active wars between those countries. Earlier this year, India also dismissed his claims that he had “calmed tensions” between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

During his 2023 campaign, Trump famously confused Hungary and Turkey, describing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as “the leader of Turkey.” He also claimed Orbán’s country shared a “front with Russia,” although neither Turkey nor Hungary has a land border with Russia.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Armenia Albania INDIA TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget