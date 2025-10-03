Trump’s Geography Gaffe Sparks Laughter At European Meet; Albania PM Mocks Armenia Mix-Up

US President Donald Trump’s repeated mix-ups of global geography once again became a talking point among world leaders during the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen. This time, Trump reportedly confused Armenia with Albania while referring to his recent peace negotiations.

At Thursday’s gathering, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama jokingly told French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev that they owed him an apology for not congratulating Albania on the “peace deal” Trump had supposedly negotiated with Azerbaijan. Both leaders laughed, and Macron added in jest that he was sorry for the oversight.

The confusion stems from Trump’s public statements, where he has frequently mixed up Armenia with Albania while referring to his role in brokering a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Earlier, during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump even mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan,” saying he had settled disputes between “Aber-baijan and Albania.”

In reality, Trump had brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan in August this year, ending decades of conflict in the region. The mix-ups, however, have given leaders like Rama repeated opportunities to poke fun at the US President.

Trump’s Geographical Errors

This is not the first time Trump’s geographical errors have made headlines. In the past, he has claimed credit for “ending seven wars” since taking office in January, including mediating between Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia — despite there being no active wars between those countries. Earlier this year, India also dismissed his claims that he had “calmed tensions” between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

During his 2023 campaign, Trump famously confused Hungary and Turkey, describing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as “the leader of Turkey.” He also claimed Orbán’s country shared a “front with Russia,” although neither Turkey nor Hungary has a land border with Russia.