Why Neeraj Chopra Pulled Out Of Silesia Diamond League 2025 In Poland

Two-time Olympic medalist and India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be missing from the 2025 Diamond League event in Poland.

The official entry list does not feature Neeraj or Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, indicating that both athletes are unlikely to compete in this edition of the tournament.

Although no official reason has been confirmed, reports suggest that Neeraj may be skipping the Poland leg to focus on the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, scheduled for 17–18 September. Neeraj was last seen in action at the NC Classic on 5 July.

Currently, Neeraj holds second place in the 2025 Diamond League standings with 15 points.

His absence, however, could cost him a spot in the top four. Germany’s Julian Weber leads the table, with Anderson Peters in third and Keshorn Walcott in fourth. A strong performance from these contenders in Poland could push Neeraj down the rankings.

Diamond League standings - Top 5 (As of August 15, 2025)

1. Julian Weber – 15 points

2. Neeraj Chopra – 15 points

3. Anderson Peters – 10 points

4. Keshorn Walcott – 10 points

5. Luiz Mauricio da Silva – 6 points

Focus on World Athletics Championships 2025

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem have set their sights firmly on the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, next month. In the previous edition held in Budapest, Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal, leaving Nadeem in second place.

Before the prestigious championship, the Lausanne Diamond League on August 20 will be the final major athletics event to host the men’s javelin throw. Initially, both Neeraj and Nadeem were expected to compete there, but their focus now appears to be entirely on preparing for the global stage in Tokyo.

