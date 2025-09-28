Thieves Barge Into Mary Kom's Faridabad Home, Boxer Says She's Scared And Nervous

Thieves broke into the Faridabad residence of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom earlier this week. The boxer, who was in Meghalaya attending a marathon event in Sohra, was alerted about the burglary during her trip.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside of Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom's residence in Faridabad, Haryana. An incident of theft occurred at her residence on September 24. pic.twitter.com/z7YWv362wb — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Kom told organisers that she felt “scared, nervous and worried” as she was due to return to Delhi the same day. “The theft happened earlier this week. I will know the full extent of the loss only after I reach home. CCTV footage shows them taking away the TV and other items. My neighbours informed me that this happened on September 24,” she said.

Her aide confirmed that the neighbours first noticed the break-in and informed her. Police have since been notified about the incident.

Surajkund SHO Prahlad Singh said, "The house was locked as the residents had gone out and theft was reported yesterday... We are gathering evidence and checking CCTV... This is the house of Mary Kom... The matter is under investigation by 5-7 teams of Crime Branch..."