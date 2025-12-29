Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Debates of superiority between men's and women's players are quite common in sport, and tennis often finds itself in the midst of this storm.

In an interesting turn of events, Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world no. 1 in women's tennis took on Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 671 by the ATP in the men's category in an exhibition match in Dubai.

However, when the two met on the court, Kyrgios walked away with the victory, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 win, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media.

Internet Reacts To Kyrgios Defeating Sabalenka

Many of the reactions on social media following Sabalenka's defeat were centered around how this match should not have been played in the first place, along with many terming it as an embarrasment to women's tennis.

A big L for the "men and women are the same" crowd.



The Battle of the Sexes 2025



World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

VS.

World No. 671 Nick Kyrgios (injured)



They even gave her a smaller court.



Kyrgios wins in straight sets.pic.twitter.com/Ef32gBinjY — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 28, 2025

This reminds me of the time when the US Women's football world cup world champion team was trashed by a team of teenaged boys. — Choen Lee (@ahchoen) December 29, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka utterly embarrassing the entirety of women’s tennis in pursuit of fuelling her own ego, victim complex and bank balance is it? — FKA figs (@david__blowie) December 28, 2025

congratulations to aryna sabalenka for embarrassing women's tennis👍🏻 — olita (@poetryharreh) December 28, 2025

and a big thank you to aryna sabalenka for setting women's tennis back 52 years! hope it was worth the cash and the publicity — bella ⭐️⭐️ (@dreamgirlfc) December 28, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka has basically made a mockery of women’s tennis by agreeing to play this match — Yash (@im_yashag) December 28, 2025

As for the players, it is worth noting that both Sabalenka and Kyrgios had sporting displays, with the former even stating that she would like to lock horns again.