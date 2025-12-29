World No. 1 Women's Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Loses To 671-Ranked Nick Kyrgios: Internet Explodes
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka lost 6-3, 6-3 to 671-ranked Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match, sparking heated social media debates over men vs women in sport.
Debates of superiority between men's and women's players are quite common in sport, and tennis often finds itself in the midst of this storm.
In an interesting turn of events, Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world no. 1 in women's tennis took on Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 671 by the ATP in the men's category in an exhibition match in Dubai.
However, when the two met on the court, Kyrgios walked away with the victory, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 win, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media.
Internet Reacts To Kyrgios Defeating Sabalenka
Many of the reactions on social media following Sabalenka's defeat were centered around how this match should not have been played in the first place, along with many terming it as an embarrasment to women's tennis.
A big L for the "men and women are the same" crowd.— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 28, 2025
The Battle of the Sexes 2025
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka
VS.
World No. 671 Nick Kyrgios (injured)
They even gave her a smaller court.
Kyrgios wins in straight sets.pic.twitter.com/Ef32gBinjY
This reminds me of the time when the US Women's football world cup world champion team was trashed by a team of teenaged boys.— Choen Lee (@ahchoen) December 29, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka utterly embarrassing the entirety of women’s tennis in pursuit of fuelling her own ego, victim complex and bank balance is it?— FKA figs (@david__blowie) December 28, 2025
congratulations to aryna sabalenka for embarrassing women's tennis👍🏻— olita (@poetryharreh) December 28, 2025
and a big thank you to aryna sabalenka for setting women's tennis back 52 years! hope it was worth the cash and the publicity— bella ⭐️⭐️ (@dreamgirlfc) December 28, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka has basically made a mockery of women’s tennis by agreeing to play this match— Yash (@im_yashag) December 28, 2025
As for the players, it is worth noting that both Sabalenka and Kyrgios had sporting displays, with the former even stating that she would like to lock horns again.