HomeSportsWorld No. 1 Women's Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Loses To 671-Ranked Nick Kyrgios: Internet Explodes

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka lost 6-3, 6-3 to 671-ranked Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match, sparking heated social media debates over men vs women in sport.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Debates of superiority between men's and women's players are quite common in sport, and tennis often finds itself in the midst of this storm. 

In an interesting turn of events, Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world no. 1 in women's tennis took on Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 671 by the ATP in the men's category in an exhibition match in Dubai.

However, when the two met on the court, Kyrgios walked away with the victory, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 win, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media.

Internet Reacts To Kyrgios Defeating Sabalenka

Many of the reactions on social media following Sabalenka's defeat were centered around how this match should not have been played in the first place, along with many terming it as an embarrasment to women's tennis. 

As for the players, it is worth noting that both Sabalenka and Kyrgios had sporting displays, with the former even stating that she would like to lock horns again.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Nick Kyrgios Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios Men Vs Women Tennis
