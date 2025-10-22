Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsJavelin Throw Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Conferred Lt Colonel Rank

Javelin Throw Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Conferred Lt Colonel Rank

 

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing him as an "epitome" of perseverance, and national pride.

Singh conferred the insignia of honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to the star javelin thrower, serving in the Territorial Army, at a pipping ceremony in New Delhi that was also graced by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and many other senior officials of the force.

Chopra joined the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016 and was promoted to Subedar in 2021 and Subedar Major in 2022.

Born on December 24, 1997 in Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat, he created history by winning India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics in the men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Chopra continued his stellar performance by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023.

He has also secured multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 metres (2025) stands as a milestone in Indian sporting history.

Interacting with Chopra and his family members, Defence Minister Singh described him as an "epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence".

"Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," Singh said.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation, Lt Col (Hony) Chopra was granted an honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, the defence ministry said.

Chopra is also a recipient of many coveted awards, including Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Territorial Army Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Javelin Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra Gold Medal Neeraj Chopra Army Neeraj Chopra Army Rank Neeraj Chopra Lt Colonel Lt Colonel Army
