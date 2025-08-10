Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sanju Samson Aims To Match Yuvraj's Legacy, Reveals His Biggest Dream

Sanju Samson Aims To Match Yuvraj's Legacy, Reveals His Biggest Dream

Amid ongoing speculation about his potential trade in the IPL, Sanju Samson spoke to Ashwin about his career ambitions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has firmly established himself in India’s T20I setup and is now eyeing a similar breakthrough in the ODI format.

In recent months, Samson has notably shifted gears in his batting approach, adopting an aggressive mindset right from the first delivery.

His candid conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin has now caught the public’s attention, particularly because he revealed an ambitious goal inspired by a legendary Indian cricketer.

Samson’s Unique Cricketing Dream

Amid ongoing speculation about his potential trade in the IPL, Sanju Samson spoke to Ashwin about his career ambitions.

When asked about his next big dream in cricket, Samson didn’t hesitate—he wants to replicate Yuvraj Singh’s iconic achievement of smashing six sixes in a single over.

In the history of Indian cricket, Yuvraj remains the only player to accomplish this at the international level. On the domestic circuit, Ravi Shastri and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also pulled off this rare feat.

Inspired by Young Talent

During the same conversation, Samson also spoke highly of emerging talents in the game, particularly 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He recalled watching the youngster strike clean sixes, initially assuming it might be a one-off display.

However, Samson admitted that Suryavanshi’s consistent power-hitting and shot quality genuinely impressed him. Ashwin, too, joined in the praise, remarking that he was equally astonished by the composure and skill shown by the teenager.

With his sights set on matching Yuvraj Singh’s legendary record and his growing admiration for young talents, Samson appears focused not only on personal milestones but also on nurturing the future of Indian cricket. As he continues to evolve, both in domestic and international formats, fans will be eager to see if his dream of six consecutive sixes can turn into reality.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Needs Just 1 Wicket For Historic Achievement

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Yuvraj Singh Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson News SANJU SAMSON
