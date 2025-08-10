Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Needs Just 1 Wicket For Historic Achievement

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for India in white-ball cricket, and now he stands just one step away from making history.

While he was part of India’s squad for the recent five-match Test series against England, the left-arm pacer is still waiting for his debut in the longest format. His real dominance, however, has been in the T20 arena — and the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 could see him achieve a remarkable personal milestone.

First Indian bowler to...

Arshdeep currently has 99 wickets in T20 cricket, and with just one more scalp, he will become the first Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in the format.

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to be played in the T20 format this year, there is every chance the milestone will come in the tournament’s early stages.

The 25-year-old’s rise in T20 cricket has been nothing short of impressive. His standout performance came during the T20 World Cup 2024, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, playing a pivotal role in the team’s title-winning campaign.

His ability to bowl both in the powerplay and at the death has made him one of India’s most dependable options in limited-overs cricket.

Among Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal currently sits second on the all-time list with 96 wickets, followed by Hardik Pandya with 94. Globally, the top spot belongs to New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 T20 wickets to his name.

Most T20I wickets in death overs (Since 2024)

18 - Arshdeep Singh (18 Inns) India

17 - Taskin Ahmed (18 Inns) Bangladesh

15 - Mustafizur Rahman (20 Inns) Bangladesh

10 - Maheesh Theekshana (15 Inns) Sri Lanka

If selected for the Asia Cup 2025, Arshdeep will not only be eyeing this landmark but also aiming to add many more wickets to his tally, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s premier short-format bowlers.

Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 5 and the final of the tournament will be played on 28th of the same month.