Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Needs Just 1 Wicket For Historic Achievement

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Needs Just 1 Wicket For Historic Achievement

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to be played in the T20 format this year, there is every chance the milestone will come in the tournament’s early stages.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for India in white-ball cricket, and now he stands just one step away from making history.

While he was part of India’s squad for the recent five-match Test series against England, the left-arm pacer is still waiting for his debut in the longest format. His real dominance, however, has been in the T20 arena — and the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 could see him achieve a remarkable personal milestone.

First Indian bowler to...

Arshdeep currently has 99 wickets in T20 cricket, and with just one more scalp, he will become the first Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in the format.

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to be played in the T20 format this year, there is every chance the milestone will come in the tournament’s early stages.

The 25-year-old’s rise in T20 cricket has been nothing short of impressive. His standout performance came during the T20 World Cup 2024, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, playing a pivotal role in the team’s title-winning campaign.

His ability to bowl both in the powerplay and at the death has made him one of India’s most dependable options in limited-overs cricket.

Among Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal currently sits second on the all-time list with 96 wickets, followed by Hardik Pandya with 94. Globally, the top spot belongs to New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 T20 wickets to his name.

Most T20I wickets in death overs (Since 2024)

18 - Arshdeep Singh (18 Inns) India 

17 - Taskin Ahmed (18 Inns) Bangladesh

15 - Mustafizur Rahman (20 Inns) Bangladesh

10 - Maheesh Theekshana (15 Inns) Sri Lanka

If selected for the Asia Cup 2025, Arshdeep will not only be eyeing this landmark but also aiming to add many more wickets to his tally, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s premier short-format bowlers.

Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 5 and the final of the tournament will be played on 28th of the same month. 

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
Cities
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
Cities
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone Bows Out As Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern, Stays On As Producer
Deepika Padukone Bows Out As Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Is Philippines The New Diamond In India's Necklace?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget