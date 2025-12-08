KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad Committed To Bringing IPL Back To Chinnaswamy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Newly elected KSCA president and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has vowed to bring IPL and international cricket back to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while prioritising the overall growth of Karnataka cricket.

His election marks a fresh chapter for the KSCA, which has been under scrutiny following the June 4 stampede at the stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade, an incident that claimed 11 lives.

Prasad, who previously served as KSCA vice-president from 2010 to 2013 and represented India in 33 Tests and 161 ODIs, had stated that his ‘Team Game Changers’ panel— which swept the elections—aims to restore the organisation’s focus on cricket and rebuild the stadium’s reputation as a premier international venue.

“Humbled to take on the responsibility as KSCA President. Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy, and to working for the growth of Karnataka cricket at all levels. With teamwork, transparency and dedication, we will get there. Thank you to every member who placed their faith in me,” Prasad posted on X.

Former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder has been elected vice-president, while Santosh Menon returns to the secretary’s role, which he previously held from 2019 to 2022. B.N. Madhukar has been elected treasurer, and BK Ravi from the rival KN Shanth Kumar panel secured the post of joint secretary.

The elections themselves saw intense competition, with several nomination papers rejected and a High Court case adding to the build-up. On Sunday, 1,307 votes were polled—slightly fewer than the record 1,351 cast in 2013.

Prasad received 749 votes, defeating his opponent KN Shanth Kumar, who secured 588. The Prasad-led panel also had the backing of former India cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, who served as KSCA president and secretary respectively from 2010 to 2013.

Somasunder, who recently headed education at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, won the vice-president’s post with 719 votes against D. Vinod Sivappa’s 588. Menon clinched the secretary’s post with 672 votes, edging out E.S. Jairam (632). Madhukar won the treasurer’s position with 736 votes, defeating M.S. Vinay (571). The Shanth Kumar panel got a consolation win with Ravi taking the joint secretary post, receiving 669 votes to A.V. Shashidhara’s 638.

Among the two life member positions on the managing committee, V.M. Manjunath (690 votes) and Sailesh N. Poll (618) were elected. From the Bengaluru zone, former cricketers Kalpana Venkatachar (764 votes), Avinash Vaidya (691), and Aashish Amarlall (703) secured the three available spots.

