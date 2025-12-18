IPL Founder Lalit Modi Poses With Former RCB Owner Vijay Mallya At Pre-Birthday Bash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL Founder Lalit Modi Poses With Former RCB Owner Vijay Mallya At Pre-Birthday Bash

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya pose together at a pre-70th birthday bash for the latter hosted by the former in London, with images from the party surfacing online.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lalit Modi, founder at former Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), hosted a pre-70th Birthday bash for Vijay Mallya, former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The event was held at the former's residence in London, and an image of the two posing together for the photograph has surfaced on social media. 

Lalit Modi responded to the post by stating:

"Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend @TheVijayMallya pre birthday bash at my house"

Photographer Jim Rydell, who uploaded the image above, shared more images from the party on his official Instagram profile (@jim_rydell), which revealed others in attendance, such as Hollywood actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jim Rydell (@jim_rydell)

Modi-Mallya's IPL Ties

The IPL was launched in 2008 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the leadership of Lalit Modi, who served as its first chairman.

Designed as a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league, the IPL brought together city-based teams, star international and domestic players, and high-stakes player auctions, creating a unique mix of sport and entertainment.

Its first season featured eight teams and captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. Over the years, the IPL has grown into one of the most-watched and commercially successful cricket leagues, transforming global cricket and providing a platform for emerging talent.

RCB, one of the original eight IPL franchises, was initially owned by Vijay Mallya, and was under his ownership until 2016. They are currently the defending champions, having won their maiden title in 2025.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Mallya Lalit Modi IPL Auction RCB IPL IPL 2026
