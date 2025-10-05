IPL 2026 Watchlist: Top 3 Players Who Should Enter The Auction

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Watchlist: Top 3 Players Who Should Enter The Auction

Check out the top 3 players would could be great picks in the IPL 2026 auctions, including rising stars and big names, should they decided to participate in the tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

While there is still a long time before IPL 2026 kicks off, discussions among fans never die down due to the electrifying nature and popularity of this T20 franchise league. 

Even before the action starts on the field, there is a lot of action and drama on the auction table. Many teams have set cores at the moment and would want little tweaks ahead of the next edition, whereas some would looking for overhauls. 

As we wait for the next season of the Indian Premier League, let's take a look at the top 3 players who fans would love to see go under the auction hammer. 

IPL 2026: 3 Players Who Must Be in the Auction Pool

1) Ben Duckett

England's Ben Duckett has been the embodiment of the fast-paced Bazball style of cricket in Tests, and hence, his aggressive approach as an opener could light up a T20 tournament like the IPL.

He is yet to debut in the tournament, but could be a hot pick for any franchise in auctions.

2) Jamie Smith

Next up is Duckett's compatriot, Jamie Smith. He has an impressive strike rate of 194.02 in T20Is, which makes him a prime candidate for a fast-paced, high-scoring league like the IPL.

Any franchise looking to reinforce their top order would love to go after Jamie Smith in the IPL 2026 auctions, should he put his name in.

3) Tim Seifert

New Zealand's Tim Seifert is the 7th best T20 batsman in the world right now, right above Suryakumar Yadav in ICC rankings. He has an average close to 30 and plays with a strike rate of 142.13.

Seifert has all the potential to leave a lasting impact in the next IPL, if he goes under the hammer, as an opening or top-order batsman.

Honourable Mention

England veteran Ben Stokes has been out of action from the IPL for quite some time now. He last played a match in 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He has displayed great form of late, and can chip in with both the bat and ball. Needless to say, fans would love to see him back in action in IPL 2026.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
England Tim Seifert Tim Siefert Suryakumar Yadav Ben Stokes IPL Ben Duckett IPL 2026 . Australia IPL 2026 Auctions Ipl 2026 Player Auctions Ipl Auctions Jamie Smith
