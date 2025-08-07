×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Sanju Samson-RR Relationship Strained, CSK Ready To Talk But...

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson-RR Relationship Strained, CSK Ready To Talk But...

Relationship between Samson and the franchise has deteriorated significantly—so much so that even his family is reportedly expressing his desire to part ways.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)

Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals seems increasingly uncertain. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who has been with the franchise since 2015, is reportedly considering a move away following a turbulent IPL 2025 season.

Although an injury sidelined him for part of the campaign, reports indicate that even after regaining fitness, he remained distanced from team discussions.

After RR failed to secure a playoff spot this year, speculation around Samson’s exit intensified.

Samson to exit Rajasthan Royals?

A report from Cricbuzz has now revealed that the relationship between Samson and the franchise has deteriorated significantly—so much so that even his family is reportedly expressing his desire to part ways.

"Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the report stated.

"Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be."

RR yet to receive a trade proposal they deem acceptable

While interest in Samson has been brewing across other franchises, Rajasthan Royals are yet to receive a trade proposal they deem acceptable. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been mentioned as a potential destination, but they reportedly are not open to letting go of any of their players in return.

According to IPL protocols, however, a player cannot unilaterally exit a franchise—any release or trade must be agreed upon by the team. As it stands, Samson remains contractually bound to RR until 2027.

"CSK officials say their only option may be to try their luck in the auction, if at all," the report further said.

Sanju Samson first captured attention in the 2013 IPL and was mentored by Rahul Dravid during his formative years. Since then, he has established himself as a consistent performer for RR, including scoring 342 runs in IPL 2019 and 375 in IPL 2020. He took over the captaincy in 2021.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals CSK MS Dhoni Dhoni Chennai Super Kings RR Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON
