IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rain has now spoiled two matches in India's latest tour of Australia, first the opening ODI in Perth, and now the first T20 in Canberra.

While the former game saw multiple interruptions, and eventually and inning reduction to 26 overs-a-side, the latter was completely called off, which is a real shame as the Men in Blue were dealing in boundaries.

India and Australia meet next on October 30, 2025 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but the weather forecast looks pretty discouraging.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast report for October 30, 2025 by AccuWeather, Melbourne has a 93% chance of precipitation (rain) overall.

However, the chances of precipitation drop to 25% in the evening in Melbourne that day as per AccuWeather, which is around when the next IND vs AUS T20 will be played.

Although a weather forecast is only an educated estimate, the way this series has gone so far doesn't leave much room for optimism. Nevertheless, how things exactly play out on Friday remains to be seen.

IND vs AUS: Head-To-Head At MCG

The Men in Blue don't have a very good record against Australia at the MCG. Across all formats, they have only won four times at the venue in 14 fixtures.

Australia have won seven times, with three matches being drawn.

If we consider T20Is alone, IND and AUS have faced each other at the MCG four times, starting from all the way back in 2008, out of which India has won two.

Australia has defeted them only once here, with the last fixture, played in 2018, ending without any result.

India vs Australia T20: Remaining Schedule

After the Melbourne match, India and Australia will compete in three more T20Is on this tour. Here's the remaining schedule:

IND vs AUS T20 3 - November 2, 2025; Venue: Ninja Stadium; Hobart

IND vs AUS T20 4 - November 6, 2025; Venue: Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

IND vs AUS T20 5 - November 8, 2025; Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane