Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast

After rain washed out the first India vs Australia T20I in Canberra, some seem concerned about the weather in Melbourne, where they meet next. Here's what the forecast says.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rain has now spoiled two matches in India's latest tour of Australia, first the opening ODI in Perth, and now the first T20 in Canberra. 

While the former game saw multiple interruptions, and eventually and inning reduction to 26 overs-a-side, the latter was completely called off, which is a real shame as the Men in Blue were dealing in boundaries.

India and Australia meet next on October 30, 2025 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but the weather forecast looks pretty discouraging.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast report for October 30, 2025 by AccuWeather, Melbourne has a 93% chance of precipitation (rain) overall.

However, the chances of precipitation drop to 25% in the evening in Melbourne that day as per AccuWeather, which is around when the next IND vs AUS T20 will be played.

Although a weather forecast is only an educated estimate, the way this series has gone so far doesn't leave much room for optimism. Nevertheless, how things exactly play out on Friday remains to be seen.

IND vs AUS: Head-To-Head At MCG

The Men in Blue don't have a very good record against Australia at the MCG. Across all formats, they have only won four times at the venue in 14 fixtures.

Australia have won seven times, with three matches being drawn.

If we consider T20Is alone, IND and AUS have faced each other at the MCG four times, starting from all the way back in 2008, out of which India has won two.

Australia has defeted them only once here, with the last fixture, played in 2018, ending without any result.

India vs Australia T20: Remaining Schedule

After the Melbourne match, India and Australia will compete in three more T20Is on this tour. Here's the remaining schedule:

IND vs AUS T20 3 - November 2, 2025; Venue: Ninja Stadium; Hobart

IND vs AUS T20 4 - November 6, 2025; Venue: Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

IND vs AUS T20 5 - November 8, 2025; Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia 2nd T20 India Vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming Ind Vs Aus 2nd T20i Weather Forecast Melbourne Weather Forecast Melbourne Rain Chances Ind Vs Aus Mcg Ind Vs Aus 2nd T20 Rain Ind Vs Aus T20 Rain
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
India
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget