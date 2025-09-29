India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIndia Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Suryakumar Yadav said India were denied the trophy after the team refused to collect it from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s emphatic Asia Cup triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan turned into an unprecedented spectacle on Sunday night as the champions were denied the winners’ trophy following a tense standoff with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The night, which should have ended in celebration, descended into confusion when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, resulting in the unusual scene of the victors departing without the silverware.

What Happened At The Presentation Ceremony

After registering a five-wicket win in the final, the team gathered for the presentation ceremony. However, delays mounted as Naqvi took the stage, and India made it clear they were unwilling to receive the trophy from him. Only individual awards were handed out, leaving the coveted cup untouched.

In one of the rarest incidents in cricket history, the official presentation never took place. Fans inside the stadium, many of them Indian supporters, voiced their displeasure loudly. Boos rang out as Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha stepped onto the stage, while chants of “Bharat Maata Ki Jai” reverberated through the stands.

According to those present, the Indian players stood about 15 yards from the stage while Naqvi held his ground, causing a prolonged delay. Though India agreed to take the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, Naqvi reportedly did not allow that arrangement.

Eventually, after back-and-forth discussions, organisers quietly removed the trophy and took it inside the dressing room.

The incident followed previous displays of unease between the two sides. Throughout the Asia Cup, India avoided handshakes with Pakistani players and skipped customary pre-toss photographs. On Sunday, the message to the ACC was unmistakable that the team was unwilling to acknowledge Naqvi in the winner’s moment and accept the trophy from him.

Naqvi had recently posted cryptic videos  of Cristiano Ronaldo's plane crash gesture celebrations referencing Pakistani claims of shooting down Indian fighter jets in ‘Operation Sindoor.’ He was also reportedly pushing for ICC action against Suryakumar Yadav for standing with the Indian Army and expressing solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The drama extended even after the final whistle. Pakistani players stayed in their dressing room for nearly an hour, leaving Naqvi visibly stranded and unable to fulfill the ACC’s ceremonial protocol. When they eventually emerged, the stadium once again erupted with chants of “Indiaaaa, Indiaaaa.”

What should have been a night of glory for the new champions instead ended without the traditional trophy lift. For the first time in memory, a major cricket title concluded without the winners receiving the champions trophy in front of fans.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
BCCI PCB Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025
