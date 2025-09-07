Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIndia Men’s Compound Archery Team Wins Historic Gold At World Championships

India Men’s Compound Archery Team Wins Historic Gold At World Championships

India’s men’s compound archery team wins maiden World Championship gold, beating France 235-233, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secure silver in mixed team event.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gwangju (South Korea), Sep 7 (PTI) The Indian men's compound archery team created history by winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, beating France in the final here on Sunday.

This was after the mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav signed off with a silver medal, going down 155-157 to Netherlands in the final.

But 23-year-old Rishabh went one better soon after, teaming up with Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge to guide India to a thrilling 235-233 victory over France in the men's compound team title clash.

With the scores tied 176-176 after three sets, the Indian team, seeded second held its nerve in the decisive round, shooting a superb 59 against France's 57 to seal a historic gold.

Enroute to the final, India had registered impressive wins over Australia, powerhouse USA, and Turkey.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jyothi Surekha Vennam India Sports News India Archery Gold World Archery Championships 2025 Men’s Compound Team Rishabh Yadav Aman Saini Prathamesh Fuge France Archery Final
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kolkata Woman Abducted From Home, Gangraped By Friends On Her Birthday
Kolkata Woman Abducted From Home, Gangraped By Friends On Her Birthday
World
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Decides To Resign After Election Setbacks : Report
World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget