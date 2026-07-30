CWG 2026: India Clinch Third Gold As Boxers Guarantee 10 Medals

India enjoyed another memorable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Wednesday, adding its third gold medal of the campaign while also claiming two silver medals. The country's athletes shone across disciplines, with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar scripting history, Dilip Mahadu Gavit setting a Games record, and the boxing contingent assuring at least 10 medals.

Sreeshankar Creates History

Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian long jumper to win medals at two consecutive Commonwealth Games after securing silver with a best effort of 8.09m. He had also finished second at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Jamaica's Tajay Gayle claimed the gold medal with a leap of 8.15m, while Stephen Mackenzie of Scotland took bronze. India's Lokesh Sathyanathan ended the competition in fifth place.

Dilip Gavit Wins Gold With Games Record

India's third gold medal came through Dilip Mahadu Gavit, who dominated the men's 100m T47 para-athletics event. Gavit clocked 10.71 seconds, setting a new Commonwealth Games record to finish atop the podium.

India also celebrated a one-two finish in the event as Mohammed Basil claimed the silver medal.

Indian Boxers Guarantee 10 Medals

It was an outstanding day in the boxing ring as Indian pugilists booked their places in the semi-finals, ensuring at least 10 medals for the country. Since there are no bronze-medal playoffs in boxing, every losing semi-finalist is guaranteed a bronze medal.

The latest boxers to reach the last four are:

Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg)

Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg)

Sachin Siwach (60kg)

Ankush Panghal (80kg)

Narendra Barwal (90+kg)

Jasmine Lamboria (57kg)

They joined four Indians who had already secured semi-final berths:

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

Priya Ghanghas (60kg)

Preeti Pawar (54kg)

Jadumani Singh (55kg)

India's Medal Winners at CWG 2026 (So Far)

Gold (3)

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

Sharmila Dhankhar (Para-athletics)

Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para-athletics)

Silver (9)

Rishikant Singh (Weightlifting)

Raja Muthupandi (Weightlifting)

Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting)

Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics)

Valluri Ajay Babu (Weightlifting)

Gulveer Singh (Athletics)

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting)

Mohammed Basil (Para-athletics)

Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)

Bronze (3)

Jhandu Kumar (Para-powerlifting)

Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting)

Shilpa (Para-athletics)