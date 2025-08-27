Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Full Squad Lists Of All Teams

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, generating immense excitement among cricket fans. The 13th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, featuring eight teams competing for the coveted title.

India, eager to claim their first-ever Women’s World Cup, were the first to announce their 15-member squad. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team will look to leverage home advantage, playing matches across various Indian venues in front of enthusiastic, packed crowds, aiming to end the country’s long wait for a world championship.

Complete Squads of All Eight Teams in ICC Women's ODI World Cup

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

New Zealand: Squad yet to be announced

Australia: Squad yet to be announced

South Africa: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Face Multi-Crore Loss - Here's Why