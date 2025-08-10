Shaheen Afridi Surpasses Mohammed Shami, Claims No.1 Spot

Pakistan began their three-match ODI series against West Indies on 8 August with a strong win, thanks largely to Shaheen Afridi’s fiery bowling.

His performance not only helped skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s side take a 1-0 lead but also saw him surpass India’s veteran pacer Mohammad Shami in a major ODI record.

Shaheen’s Impactful Spell

Known as one of modern cricket’s most dangerous fast bowlers, Shaheen showcased his class at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm quick claimed 4 wickets for 51 runs in his eight-over spell, maintaining an economy rate of just 6.87. His strikes were pivotal in keeping the Windies from posting a bigger total.

Shami's Strike Rate Record

With his latest performance, Shaheen Afridi now holds the best strike rate in ODI history among bowlers from full-member nations with a minimum of 100 wickets. The Pakistani star’s strike rate stands at 25.4, marginally better than Shami’s 25.8. Afridi also boasts a bowling average of 24.01, edging past the Indian pacer’s 24.05.

Pakistan Seal First ODI Win

A composed, unbeaten 104-run stand between debutant Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat — playing only his second ODI — guided Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over West Indies, chasing down 281 with an over to spare. Despite some early jitters in the run chase, the pair’s calm approach ensured the visitors claimed a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Earlier, West Indies posted 280, built on three solid half-centuries. However, Pakistan’s spinners kept the scoring in check during the middle overs, restricting the hosts from pushing past a competitive total. Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/51) and Naseem Shah (3/55) then delivered crucial blows in the final stages, wrapping up the innings and setting the stage for the chase.