Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShaheen Afridi Surpasses Mohammed Shami, Claims No.1 Spot

Shaheen Afridi Surpasses Mohammed Shami, Claims No.1 Spot

Shaheen Afridi Surpasses Mohammad Shami, Claims No.1 Spot

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)

Pakistan began their three-match ODI series against West Indies on 8 August with a strong win, thanks largely to Shaheen Afridi’s fiery bowling.

His performance not only helped skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s side take a 1-0 lead but also saw him surpass India’s veteran pacer Mohammad Shami in a major ODI record.

Shaheen’s Impactful Spell

Known as one of modern cricket’s most dangerous fast bowlers, Shaheen showcased his class at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm quick claimed 4 wickets for 51 runs in his eight-over spell, maintaining an economy rate of just 6.87. His strikes were pivotal in keeping the Windies from posting a bigger total.

Shami's Strike Rate Record

With his latest performance, Shaheen Afridi now holds the best strike rate in ODI history among bowlers from full-member nations with a minimum of 100 wickets. The Pakistani star’s strike rate stands at 25.4, marginally better than Shami’s 25.8. Afridi also boasts a bowling average of 24.01, edging past the Indian pacer’s 24.05.

Pakistan Seal First ODI Win

Opting to bat first, West Indies posted 280 runs in 49 overs, with Evin Lewis top-scoring with 60. Pakistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs, losing five wickets along the way. Hasan Nawaz was adjudged Player of the Match for his quickfire 63 off 54 balls, sealing a perfect start for the visitors.

A composed, unbeaten 104-run stand between debutant Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat — playing only his second ODI — guided Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over West Indies, chasing down 281 with an over to spare. Despite some early jitters in the run chase, the pair’s calm approach ensured the visitors claimed a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Earlier, West Indies posted 280, built on three solid half-centuries. However, Pakistan’s spinners kept the scoring in check during the middle overs, restricting the hosts from pushing past a competitive total. Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/51) and Naseem Shah (3/55) then delivered crucial blows in the final stages, wrapping up the innings and setting the stage for the chase.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami WI Vs PAK Shaheen Afridi Pakistan PAKISTAN TEAM Shaheen Afridi Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget