IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Hit The Nets Hard Ahead Of Adelaide Showdown

HomePhoto GalleryCricketIND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Hit The Nets Hard Ahead Of Adelaide Showdown

Virat Kohli returns to Adelaide, his favorite venue in Australia, after a disappointing outing in Perth (got out for a duck), putting in the hard work ahead of the second IND vs AUS ODI.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Shubman Gill would be hoping for better results, both as a batsman and captain of the Indian team. This is his debut ODI series as skipper.
Rohit Sharma, like Virat Kohli, returned to international cricket for the first time since March 2025. He got out on 8 runs in Perth.
Shreyas Iyer, appointed vice captain ahead of the tour, also had a forgettable run in the first IND vs AUS ODI in Perth.
It will be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav, who displayed great form in the recent IND vs WI Test series, gets a spot in the XI.
Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be a part of the playing XI as two of the most experienced pacers in the squad.
Young all-rounder Harshit Rana showed potential with his pace and lengths, but would be hoping for a better game in Adelaide if he plays.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer IND Vs AUS Adelaide India Adelaide Training

