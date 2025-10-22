Explorer
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Hit The Nets Hard Ahead Of Adelaide Showdown
Virat Kohli returns to Adelaide, his favorite venue in Australia, after a disappointing outing in Perth (got out for a duck), putting in the hard work ahead of the second IND vs AUS ODI.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
