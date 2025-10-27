CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai has recommended the name of Justice Surya Kant as his successor, formally beginning the process to appoint the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai is due to retire on November 23, upon reaching the age of 65. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had recently written to him seeking his recommendation, following established procedure for the appointment of the country’s top judicial officer.

The appointment of the Chief Justice of India is guided by the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) — a key document that defines the framework for the appointment, elevation, and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and various High Courts. As per the MoP, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court who is deemed fit to hold the office is recommended as the next CJI.

Justice Kant To Take Oath On Nov 24

In adherence to this long-standing convention, Justice Surya Kant, who is currently the senior-most judge after Chief Justice Gavai, has been nominated for the role.

Once formally appointed by the President, Justice Kant will take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025. He is expected to hold office for nearly 15 months, until February 9, 2027.

Who Is Justice Surya Kant?

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant has had an eminent legal and judicial career. Before being elevated to the Supreme Court, he served as the Advocate General of Haryana and earned recognition early on when he was designated as a Senior Advocate.

Justice Kant also holds significant institutional positions. He currently serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) — an organization dedicated to ensuring access to justice for all.

Justice Kant’s appointment will continue the tradition of seniority in the country’s highest judiciary, ensuring stability and continuity within the Supreme Court’s leadership.