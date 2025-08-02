Why Jasprit Bumrah Might Miss Asia Cup 2025

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhy Jasprit Bumrah Might Miss Asia Cup 2025

There is a strong possibility that Jasprit Bumrah will not be part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, as part of India’s workload management strategy.

Known for his recurring fitness issues, Bumrah has been selectively participating across formats to ensure longevity in international cricket.

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, reports suggest that Bumrah might give this tournament a miss.

Is Bumrah Skipping Asia Cup?

As per a PTI report, there is a strong possibility that Bumrah will not be part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Bumrah hasn’t played any matches in the shortest format. The team management is being cautious, aiming to reserve the speedster for major tournaments and high-stakes series.

If he is rested for the Asia Cup, it opens up opportunities for younger fast bowlers to stake their claim. Currently, Arshdeep Singh is the only pacer with a consistent spot in India’s T20 setup, while others are being rotated.

Bumrah’s Return Timeline

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return during India’s upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies in October. Following that, he is likely to feature in the tour of Australia. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Bumrah is also scheduled to play in a preparatory T20I series.

Despite being on a break, the fast bowler is reportedly in top form and ready to deliver when called upon.

Bumrah Shines Bright in India vs England Test Series 2025

Recognized as the No.1 ranked Test bowler at the time, Bumrah featured in the first, third, and fourth Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Interestingly, the only match India managed to win during the series was the one in which Bumrah was rested and not part of the playing XI.

Despite playing just three out of five Tests, Bumrah made a significant impact with the ball, claiming 14 wickets across the series. His most memorable performance came during the iconic Lord’s Test, where he delivered a fiery spell and finished with figures of 5 for 74 in the first innings. This exceptional effort earned him a coveted spot on the Lord's Honours Board — a milestone every cricketer aspires to.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
