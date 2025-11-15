When And Where To Watch IPL 2026 Retentions Live

Which players have been retained by the IPL 2026 franchises, and who has been released ahead of the auction? The full retention and release list is set to be unveiled on Saturday, November 15th.

Here’s everything you need to know about IPL 2026 Retention Day timing and how to watch it live.

IPL 2026 Retention List Release Time

All 10 IPL teams must announce their retained player lists by 5 p.m IST on November 15th. The official retention list will go live at that time.

Where to Watch Live

Fans can watch IPL 2026 retention announcement live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is also available via JioHotstar app and website. Also, each franchise will share their retained and released players on their social media platforms. Updates and news can also be followed on ABP Live website.

Retention and Release Rules

Ten teams are participating in IPL 2026. There are no restrictions on the number of players a franchise can retain ahead of the mini-auction. Teams must, however, ensure that their squads consist of 18–25 players and remain within the salary cap of ₹120 crore.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction

The official dates for IPL 2026 mini-auction are yet to be announced, but reports indicate it could take place on December 15th or 16th.

Where will IPL 2026 auction take place?

ESPN Cricinfo reported that Abu Dhabi has been chosen to host IPL 2026 mini auction. Last year, the 2025 auction took place in Jeddah, while the 2024 auction was held in Dubai. The event is scheduled for December 16th.

How long will the auction last?

Unlike the 2025 mega auction, which spanned two days, the 2026 mini auction will be completed in a single day. Players who were released from their franchises or went unsold in the previous mega auction will get another chance to be picked.

Player retention and auction pool

Franchises have until 3 p.m. on November 15th to submit their retention and release lists to BCCI. The final auction pool for IPL 2026 will be determined based on these submissions.