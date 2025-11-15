Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketWhen And Where To Watch IPL 2026 Retentions Live

When And Where To Watch IPL 2026 Retentions Live

All 10 IPL teams must announce their retained player lists by 5 p.m IST on November 15th. The official retention list will go live at that time.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Which players have been retained by the IPL 2026 franchises, and who has been released ahead of the auction? The full retention and release list is set to be unveiled on Saturday, November 15th.

Here’s everything you need to know about IPL 2026 Retention Day timing and how to watch it live.

IPL 2026 Retention List Release Time

All 10 IPL teams must announce their retained player lists by 5 p.m IST on November 15th. The official retention list will go live at that time.

Where to Watch Live

Fans can watch IPL 2026 retention announcement live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is also available via JioHotstar app and website. Also, each franchise will share their retained and released players on their social media platforms. Updates and news can also be followed on ABP Live website.

Retention and Release Rules

Ten teams are participating in IPL 2026. There are no restrictions on the number of players a franchise can retain ahead of the mini-auction. Teams must, however, ensure that their squads consist of 18–25 players and remain within the salary cap of ₹120 crore.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction

The official dates for IPL 2026 mini-auction are yet to be announced, but reports indicate it could take place on December 15th or 16th.

Where will IPL 2026 auction take place?

ESPN Cricinfo reported that Abu Dhabi has been chosen to host IPL 2026 mini auction. Last year, the 2025 auction took place in Jeddah, while the 2024 auction was held in Dubai. The event is scheduled for December 16th.

How long will the auction last?

Unlike the 2025 mega auction, which spanned two days, the 2026 mini auction will be completed in a single day. Players who were released from their franchises or went unsold in the previous mega auction will get another chance to be picked.

Player retention and auction pool

Franchises have until 3 p.m. on November 15th to submit their retention and release lists to BCCI. The final auction pool for IPL 2026 will be determined based on these submissions.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL Retention Day IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Retentions Live IPL 2026 Retentions Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Jammu And Kashmir Update: DGP Nalin Prabhat to Brief on Naugam Police Station blast Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget