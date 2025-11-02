Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What If Rain Turns Women's World Cup Final Into 20-Over Clash - Who Has Upper Hand?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final takes place today, November 2, with India and South Africa battling at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams are aiming to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy, and cricket fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating this clash. However, unseasonal rain in Navi Mumbai threatens to overshadow the showdown.

Heavy showers are expected throughout the day, and ongoing rain could even force a reduction in overs, potentially turning the final into a 20-over contest.

While November 3 is designated as a reserve day, officials are hoping to complete the match today. Fans are now wondering which side would have the advantage if the game is shortened, and T20I records provide some clues.

In head-to-head T20I encounters, India holds the edge over South Africa.

The two teams have faced each other 19 times in T20Is, with India winning 10 matches, South Africa six, and three games ending without a result. Their most recent T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw, but overall, the statistics favor India.

India is chasing history, reaching the ODI World Cup final for the third time after 2005 and 2017. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India triumphed over Australia by five wickets in the semi-finals, setting up a golden opportunity to claim the coveted trophy on home soil.

Cut-off for a 20-over-per-side game set at 9:08 PM

For the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, both the semi-finals and the final have a two-hour extension window to try and complete play. In the event of a reduced match, the cut-off for a 20-over-per-side game is set at 9:08 PM. Officials will first attempt to get a result on the scheduled day.

However, if rain continues and the match cannot start before the cut-off, the reserve day will be used to decide the outcome. The priority remains to finish the game today, but contingency plans are in place to ensure a result if weather intervenes.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA VS IND Womens World Cup Final
