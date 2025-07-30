WCL 2025: 5 Players Who May Refuse To Play India vs Pakistan Match

The India-Pakistan clash in the league stage of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was cancelled. The decision came after intense backlash from fans, which led to some players opting out, and eventually, the organizers announced the official cancellation of the match.

Now, the two teams are set to face each other in the first semifinal, but the participation of several Indian players remains uncertain.

As many as five Indian cricketers may once again withdraw from the high-stakes encounter. Notably, one of them had already made his stance clear on camera a few days ago.

These 5 Indian Players Could Pull Out

In the earlier league match build-up, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan had all withdrawn their names, while Shikhar Dhawan had expressed his decision to boycott the game through a social media post.

With the semifinal now bringing India and Pakistan face-to-face again, there's speculation that the same set of players may stick to their previous decision and opt out once more.

Among them, both Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan are sitting MPs. Their participation in the semifinal, after having opted out of the league game, could draw public ire.

Fans may question their stance and criticize the inconsistency, especially given the political implications attached to such high-profile appearances.

Shikhar Dhawan's Statement Hints at Repeat Boycott

A few days ago, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was asked whether he would play in the semifinal if it were against Pakistan. Responding to the question, he said, "Bhai sahab, you are asking the wrong person. And if you expect me to say something under pressure, I won’t. I didn’t play then, and I won’t play now either."

After such a clear statement, it appears highly unlikely that Dhawan will participate in the semifinal. Attention now turns to whether others will follow suit, leaving fans waiting for confirmation on who takes the field in one of cricket’s most intense rivalries.