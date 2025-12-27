Virat Kohli's Next Vijay Hazare Trophy Match: Date, Time, Venue & Full Details

Virat Kohli next match in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fans were treated to some vintage batting from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both stars marked their return on December 24 by scoring centuries in their respective opening matches.

While Kohli followed it up with a solid 77 in his second outing, Rohit’s next appearance ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

With the tournament running until January 18, speculation has grown over whether the two senior batters will feature again.

Virat Kohli Likely to Play Another Match

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Virat Kohli - like Rohit Sharma - was initially scheduled to play only two matches in the tournament. However, there is now a strong possibility that he could turn out for Delhi against Railways on January 6.

Although Kohli has temporarily left Bengaluru, his return is still on the cards. Reports suggest that his playing kit and equipment remain with the Delhi squad.

His availability for the January 6 fixture will largely depend on the Indian team’s preparation schedule, with the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on January 11.

So far, Kohli has accumulated 208 runs in two matches in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rohit Sharma Unlikely to Return

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is not expected to feature again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. According to The Indian Express, the Mumbai opener returned home following the match against Uttarakhand.

Rohit had earlier impressed with a 155-run knock against Assam but failed to open his account in the game against Uttarakhand. With Mumbai set to face Chhattisgarh on December 29, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is expected to announce Rohit's replacement soon.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy Salaries Revealed

Also on ABP Live | 'Gambhir, Agarkar Ka Papa Rohit Sharma': Fan's Chant Goes Viral During Vijay Hazare Trophy