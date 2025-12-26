Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Gambhir, Agarkar Ka Papa Rohit Sharma': Fan's Chant Goes Viral During Vijay Hazare Trophy - Watch

The video has sparked intense debate online, highlighting a growing rift between a section of the fanbase and the national team's leadership.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)

The ongoing 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy has become more than just a platform for domestic cricket; it has turned into a stage for passionate fans to voice their loyalty.

A video currently going viral across social media platforms - likely captured during Rohit Sharma’s explosive opening match in Jaipur - shows a fan delivering a scathing "roast" of Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.

In the clip, an animated supporter is heard shouting, "Gambhir ka papa Rohit Sharma, Agarkar ka papa Rohit Sharma," before concluding with a deafening chant of "Mumbai ka raja, Rohit Sharma."

Watch Video

Why Animosity Toward Gambhir and Agarkar?

The "roast" isn't happening in a vacuum. Fans have grown increasingly protective of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following India’s recent Test struggles and reports of a "hard transition" phase.

Many supporters believe that Gambhir and Agarkar have been too eager to look past the legendary duo in certain formats, leading to a narrative that the management is trying to "force" retirement upon them. The perceived lack of public backing during their lean patches has turned the management into a target for the "ICT" (Indian Cricket Team) loyalists.

Rohit Sharma's Statement Performance

While the fans took care of the verbal battles, Rohit Sharma took care of the cricket.

The "Hitman" entered the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a point to prove. In his opening match against Sikkim, he silenced critics with a breathtaking 155 off 84 balls, recording the fastest century of his List A career.

Although he suffered a rare golden duck in his second match against Uttarakhand on Friday, his presence has revitalized the tournament.

By opting to play domestic cricket to maintain rhythm for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit has shown a level of commitment that fans feel isn't being adequately respected by the higher-ups.

As the tournament moves toward the knockout stages, the chants of "Mumbai Ka Raja" serve as a reminder: while coaches and selectors may hold the power, the hearts of the fans still belong firmly to their veteran icons.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
