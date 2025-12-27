Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Latest Stats: Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets After Round 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's top-flight annual 50-over domestic tournament and its latest edition kicked off on December 24, 2025.

Many young and upcoming talent, along with national team icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and more represented their respective teams in two rounds of matches.

As we wait for more action, here's a look at the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 statistics after Rounds 2, such as the points table, who scored the most runs, and who has taken the most wickets thus far in the competition.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Updated Points Table

The Vijay Hazare Trophy consists of several teams, divided into four Elite groups and one Plate group. Here's a look at the latest standings:

Elite A

Madhya Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.058

Karnataka - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.323

Kerala - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.357

Tamil Nadu - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.947

Jharkhand - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.556

Tripura - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.689

Rajasthan - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.720

Puducherry - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.998

Elite B

Uttar Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +3.110

Jammu & Kashmir - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +2.252

Baroda - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.807

Vidarbha - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.802

Bengal - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.703

Assam - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.568

Hyderabad - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.730

Chennai - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -3.141

Elite C

Mumbai - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.896

Pune - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.031

Goa - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.412

Maharashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.633

Himachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.870

Chattisgarh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -0.793

Uttarakhand - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.460

Sikkim - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -4.181

Elite D

Delhi - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.869

Odissa - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.408

Gujarat - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.712

Haryana - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.293

Railways - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.039

Andhra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.446

Saurashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.682

Services - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.864

Plate

Bihar - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +4.120

Nagaland - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.623

Meghalaya - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.157

Manipur - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.101

Arunachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -3.620

Mizoram - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.140

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: Most Runs & Wickets

Devdutt Padikkal, representing Karnataka leads the run-scoring charts after Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Rounds 2 with 271 runs scored so far.

Deepraj Gaonkar of Goa has taken the most wickets (9) after two matches in the tournament.