Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Latest Stats: Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets After Round 2
Catch the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 stats after Round 2, including the updated points table, top run-scorers and leading wicket-takers across teams.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's top-flight annual 50-over domestic tournament and its latest edition kicked off on December 24, 2025.
Many young and upcoming talent, along with national team icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and more represented their respective teams in two rounds of matches.
As we wait for more action, here's a look at the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 statistics after Rounds 2, such as the points table, who scored the most runs, and who has taken the most wickets thus far in the competition.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Updated Points Table
The Vijay Hazare Trophy consists of several teams, divided into four Elite groups and one Plate group. Here's a look at the latest standings:
Elite A
- Madhya Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.058
- Karnataka - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.323
- Kerala - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.357
- Tamil Nadu - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.947
- Jharkhand - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.556
- Tripura - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.689
- Rajasthan - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.720
- Puducherry - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.998
Elite B
- Uttar Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +3.110
- Jammu & Kashmir - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +2.252
- Baroda - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.807
- Vidarbha - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.802
- Bengal - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.703
- Assam - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.568
- Hyderabad - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.730
- Chennai - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -3.141
Elite C
- Mumbai - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.896
- Pune - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.031
- Goa - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.412
- Maharashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.633
- Himachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.870
- Chattisgarh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -0.793
- Uttarakhand - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.460
- Sikkim - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -4.181
Elite D
- Delhi - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.869
- Odissa - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.408
- Gujarat - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.712
- Haryana - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.293
- Railways - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.039
- Andhra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.446
- Saurashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.682
- Services - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.864
Plate
- Bihar - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +4.120
- Nagaland - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.623
- Meghalaya - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.157
- Manipur - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.101
- Arunachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -3.620
- Mizoram - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.140
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: Most Runs & Wickets
Devdutt Padikkal, representing Karnataka leads the run-scoring charts after Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Rounds 2 with 271 runs scored so far.
Deepraj Gaonkar of Goa has taken the most wickets (9) after two matches in the tournament.