Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Latest Stats: Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets After Round 2

HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Latest Stats: Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets After Round 2

Catch the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 stats after Round 2, including the updated points table, top run-scorers and leading wicket-takers across teams.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's top-flight annual 50-over domestic tournament and its latest edition kicked off on December 24, 2025.

Many young and upcoming talent, along with national team icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and more represented their respective teams in two rounds of matches. 

As we wait for more action, here's a look at the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 statistics after Rounds 2, such as the points table, who scored the most runs, and who has taken the most wickets thus far in the competition.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Updated Points Table

The Vijay Hazare Trophy consists of several teams, divided into four Elite groups and one Plate group. Here's a look at the latest standings:

Elite A

  • Madhya Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.058
  • Karnataka - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.323
  • Kerala - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.357
  • Tamil Nadu - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.947
  • Jharkhand - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.556
  • Tripura - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.689
  • Rajasthan - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.720
  • Puducherry - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.998

Elite B

  • Uttar Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +3.110
  • Jammu & Kashmir - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +2.252
  • Baroda - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.807
  • Vidarbha - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.802
  • Bengal - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.703
  • Assam - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.568
  • Hyderabad - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.730
  • Chennai - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -3.141

Elite C

  • Mumbai - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.896
  • Pune - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +1.031
  • Goa - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.412
  • Maharashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.633
  • Himachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.870
  • Chattisgarh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -0.793
  • Uttarakhand - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.460
  • Sikkim - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -4.181

Elite D

  • Delhi - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +0.869
  • Odissa - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +1.408
  • Gujarat - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.712
  • Haryana - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.293
  • Railways - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.039
  • Andhra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.446
  • Saurashtra - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.682
  • Services - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.864

Plate

  • Bihar - Matches: 2, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +4.120
  • Nagaland - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.623
  • Meghalaya - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.157
  • Manipur - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -0.101
  • Arunachal Pradesh - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: -3.620
  • Mizoram - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2, Points: 0, NRR: -1.140

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: Most Runs & Wickets

Devdutt Padikkal, representing Karnataka leads the run-scoring charts after Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Rounds 2 with 271 runs scored so far.

Deepraj Gaonkar of Goa has taken the most wickets (9) after two matches in the tournament.

Tags :
Virat Kohli Vijay Hazare Trophy ROHIT SHARMA Vijay Hazare Trophy Stats
