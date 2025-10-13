Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets New Record! Becomes Youngest Ever Ranji Trophy Vice Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a remarkable milestone, 14-year-old cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been appointed vice-captain of Bihar’s senior team for the opening two matches of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season.

This makes him the youngest cricketer ever to hold the vice-captaincy in the tournament’s history. Bihar will open its campaign against Arunachal Pradesh on October 15, followed by a clash with Manipur on October 25.

Suryavanshi’s elevation comes on the back of an impressive showing for India’s Under-19 side during their recent tour of Australia, where he hammered a 78-ball century in the Brisbane Test.

His consistency and maturity at such a young age reportedly convinced the selectors to promote him to a leadership role. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in that series.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise In Cricket

Having made his first-class debut for Bihar in 2024 at just 12 years old, Suryavanshi’s early performances were modest, managing 100 runs in his first 10 innings, but his rapid rise since then has been extraordinary.

In IPL 2025, the young right-hander announced himself on the big stage, becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket history with a blistering 38-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals.

He also impressed in the Under-19 ODI series against Australia, averaging over 41 across three innings. Earlier that year, against England Under-19s, he amassed 355 runs in five innings at an average of 71, including a century and a fifty.

Across seven IPL appearances, he scored 252 runs with a strike rate of 206, numbers that underline his explosive batting prowess and remarkable composure for a teenager.

Bihar Ranji Trophy Squad

Sakibul Gani has been appointed as the skipper of Bihar's Ranji Trophy team. Here is the full squad list:

Sakibul Gani (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vice-captain), Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhaskar Dubey, Arnav Kishore, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Saqib Hussain, Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar.

