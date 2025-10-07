Vaibhav Suryavanshi Loses Cool During Live Match - Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s Under-19 team is currently facing Australia in the second Youth Test, but things haven’t gone as planned for the young side.

Talented batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who impressed in the previous match, had a disappointing outing this time and was visibly frustrated after his dismissal - a moment that has now gone viral on social media.

Vaibhav’s Reaction to Umpire’s Decision

While playing his usual aggressive game, Vaibhav struck two boundaries and a six before being caught by wicketkeeper Alex Lee Young off Charles Lechmond in the seventh over. However, the young batter seemed unconvinced by the umpire’s decision, believing that the ball had hit his thigh pad rather than the bat.

In the viral clip, Vaibhav can be seen standing near the pitch after being given out, exchanging words with the umpire before reluctantly walking back to the pavilion.

His partner, Vedant Trivedi, was also seen discussing the decision with the umpire.

Watch Video

Unlucky Vaibhav suryavnshi, not happy with umpire decision #vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/ahHNEnNSnR — ANOOP DEV (@AnoopCricket) October 7, 2025

From Century Hero to Early Dismissal

After a sensational century (113 runs) in the first unofficial Test, expectations were high for Vaibhav. But in the second match, he managed only 20 runs off 14 balls, including two fours and a six. Despite the controversy, the young prodigy’s fighting spirit remains a highlight of India’s U19 campaign.

17 Wickets Fall on Day 1 of IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd Youth Test

Day 1 of the second Youth Test between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay witnessed a dramatic collapse on both sides, with as many as 17 wickets tumbling in a single day. India finished the day slightly ahead, taking a 9-run lead with three wickets still in hand.

By stumps, India reached 144/7 in 40 overs, leading by 9 runs with Henil and Deepesh Devendran (6)* at the crease. The visitors will look to extend their advantage on Day 2 and build pressure on Australia, who had lost the first Youth Test by an innings and 58 runs.