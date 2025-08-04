Updated World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table After IND vs ENG 5th Test

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketUpdated World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table After IND vs ENG 5th Test

Siraj fired in a perfect yorker to bowl out the final man, sealing a historic win for India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)

In a sensational turn of events at The Oval, India clinched a dramatic six-run victory over England on the final day of the fifth Test, levelling the series 2-2.

Chasing a modest 35-run target on Day 5 with four wickets in hand, England seemed favourites at the start, but an inspired Indian bowling performance flipped the script. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna spearheaded the charge, dismantling the lower order and sealing one of India’s most memorable comebacks in recent years.

The win also has significant implications for the World Test Championship (WTC).

India have now climbed to third place with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 46.66 from five matches, while England have slipped to fourth, holding a PCT of 43.33.

Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.66) occupy the top two positions, having played fewer matches.

Day 5 Drama Unfolds

With only 35 runs needed, England began aggressively, striking boundaries early on. However, Jamie Smith’s dismissal by Siraj triggered a collapse.

Siraj then trapped Jamie Overton leg-before in the very next over, suddenly leaving England reeling at 354/8. The pressure intensified when Prasidh Krishna delivered a toe-crushing yorker to bowl out Josh Tongue, reducing the hosts to nine down with 17 still required.

Woakes’ Brave Cameo Falls Short

In a heroic move, Chris Woakes, nursing a dislocated shoulder, walked in to bat left-handed in hopes of pulling off a miracle. But his presence wasn’t enough, as Siraj fired in a perfect yorker to bowl out the final man, sealing a historic win for India.

Updated WTC Standings (Post IND vs ENG 5th Test)

1. Australia: Played 3, Won 3, Lost 0, Drawn 0 — 36 points, PCT 100.00

2. Sri Lanka: Played 2, Won 1, Lost 0, Drawn 1 — 16 points, PCT 66.66

3. India: Played 5, Won 2, Lost 2, Drawn 1 — 28 points, PCT 46.66

4. England: Played 5, Won 2, Lost 2, Drawn 1 — 26 points, PCT 43.33

5. Bangladesh: Played 2, Won 0, Lost 1, Drawn 1 — 4 points, PCT 16.67

6. West Indies: Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Drawn 0 — 0 points, PCT 0.00

New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa: Yet to begin their campaign in the ongoing WTC 2025–27 cycle.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
