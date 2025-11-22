Travis Head Breaks 148-Year Barrier With Unique Test Cricket Feat

The opening Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England is underway at the Perth Cricket Stadium, where Travis Head delivered a historic performance.

While chasing a target of 205, the Australian opener hammered a sensational century off just 69 balls, achieving a milestone never witnessed in the 148-year history of Test cricket.

Travis Head lights up Perth with explosive batting

Head showcased incredible aggression, reaching his half-century in only 36 balls before storming to his hundred in 69 deliveries. Batting with a T20-style approach, he maintained a strike rate of 144.93, smashing 12 fours and 4 sixes to reach the landmark.

A historic first in Test cricket

With this knock, Head became the fastest player ever to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match while chasing - a feat no batter had previously accomplished in so few balls.

More records tumble

Travis Head’s blistering ton also stands as the second-fastest century in Ashes history and makes him the joint-fastest opener to reach a hundred in the prestigious rivalry.

Aussies win 1st Test within 2 days!

The opening Test of the Ashes 2025 series at the Perth Cricket Stadium ended swiftly, with Australia sealing victory on just the second day. England set a target of 205, but the hosts chased it down comfortably in the 29th over to clinch an eight-wicket win. The standout performer of the match was Travis Head, whose explosive century powered Australia to triumph.

While pursuing England’s total, Australia crossed the finish line with ease. Head was the top scorer, smashing 123 runs off just 83 deliveries before being dismissed. Marnus Labuschagne supported him with a brisk 51 off 49 balls. Jack Weatherald contributed 23 runs, and skipper Steve Smith finished unbeaten on 2.

The Perth Test between Australia and England concluded within two days, largely due to the dominance of the bowlers who kept both teams from reaching 200 runs in either innings. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc claimed seven wickets in England’s first innings and adding three more in the second to complete a superb 10-wicket match haul. His outstanding effort earned him the Player of the Match award.