Disastrous ODI Spells! Top 5 Bowlers Hit For The Most Runs In A Single Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricket is known for thrilling moments and record-breaking performances, but sometimes, players end up creating records they’d rather forget.

Whether it’s a batsman or a bowler, no one wants their name attached to an embarrassing stat. Yet, in the unpredictable world of cricket, such moments are inevitable.

Here are the top 5 bowlers who conceded the most runs in a single One Day International (ODI) match.

Top 5 Most Expensive Bowlers In An ODI Match

5) Wahab Riaz (Pakistan): 110 runs in 10 overs

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz comes in fifth. During the 2016 Nottingham ODI against England, Wahab faced relentless hitting, finishing with figures of 110 runs in 10 overs, a day to forget for the experienced campaigner.

4) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 110 runs in 9 overs

At the fourth spot is Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan. Known for his control and variations, Rashid had a rare off day during the 2019 ICC World Cup match against England in Manchester, wherein he conceded 110 runs in just 9 overs.

3) Adam Zampa (Australia): 113 runs in 10 overs

A familiar name follows, as leg-spinner Adam Zampa joins this unwanted list. During the 2023 ODI against South Africa in Centurion, Zampa went for 113 runs off 10 overs, to become one of the most expensive bowlers in ODI history.

2) Mick Lewis (Australia): 113 runs in 10 overs

Next is Mick Lewis of Australia, whose 2006 performance in Johannesburg remains unforgettable, and not for the right reasons. In that high-scoring classic against South Africa, Lewis gave away 113 runs in 10 overs, setting what was then the record for most runs conceded in an ODI innings.

1) Bas de Leede (Netherlands): 115 runs in 10 overs

Leading the list is Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede, who endured a nightmare spell during the 2023 ICC World Cup clash against Australia in Delhi. De Leede bowled his full quota of 10 overs, conceding 115 runs for 2 wickets, making it the most expensive spell in the format's history.

Also Check: IND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In A Single Inning