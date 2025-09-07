Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop 10 Richest Pakistan Cricketers

From iconic legends to contemporary stars, these individuals demonstrate how cricketing skills can translate into lasting financial success and influence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Cricket holds a special place in Pakistan, serving as one of the nation’s most beloved sports, and over the years, this country has produced a number of notable cricketers. They have achieved success on the field, and also built impressive financial portfolios off it.

Beyond their athletic achievements, many of these players have leveraged their fame into lucrative brand endorsements, business ventures, media roles, and other investments.

Some established their wealth during their playing careers, while others expanded their fortunes through strategic moves after retirement.

This article will highlight the top 10 richest Pakistani cricketers, based on their reported Net Worth in 2025.

From iconic legends such as Imran Khan to contemporary stars like Babar Azam, these individuals demonstrate how cricketing skills can translate into lasting financial success and influence.

Richest Pakistan cricketers: Shoaib Akhtar and more

Here are the top 10 richest Pakistan cricketers as per their reported Net Worth in 2025:

10) Babar Azam - 5 million USD (approx. 41 crore)

9) Mohammed Rizwan (and Fawad Alam) - 6 million USD (approx. 50 crore)

8) Misbah Ul Haq - 9.8 million USD (approx. 81 crore)

7) Saeed Anwar - 12 million USD (approx. 102 crore)

6) Azhar Ali - 15 million USD (approx. 130 crore)

5) Shoaib Akhtar - 20 million USD (approx. 173 crore)

4) Mohammed Hafeez - 23 million USD (approx. 199 crore)

3) Shoaib Malik - 25 million USD (approx. 211 crore)

2) Shahid Afridi - 47 million USD (approx. 390 crore)

1) Imran Khan - 50 million USD (approx. 433 crore)

What's next for Pakistan in cricket?

Pakistan's national cricket team will have its eyes set on the ACC Asia Cup 2025 next. It is placed in the same group as the defending champions, India, and will go head-to-head against them on September 14, 2025. 

However, Pakistan's first encounter in the tournament is with Oman on September 12. Their last group stage game in this year's Asia Cup will be against UAE, the hosts, on September 17, 2025. The competition features two groups, with the teams finishing in the top two spots in either groups progressing to the next round.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Pakistan Cricket Richest Cricketers Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan Cricketers Richest Pakistani Cricketers
