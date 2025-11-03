Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTeam India's 2026 Tour And Series Schedule Confirmed - Dates, Opponents

Team India's 2026 Tour And Series Schedule Confirmed - Dates, Opponents

Currently touring Australia, India lost the ODI series 2-1 and is engaged in the ongoing T20 series. Later this year, South Africa will tour India for a full schedule of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The year 2025 has been remarkable for Indian cricket. Following their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Team India went on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy and the T20 Asia Cup.

Currently touring Australia, India lost the ODI series 2-1 and is engaged in the ongoing T20 series. Later this year, South Africa will tour India for a full schedule of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, while several series are lined up for 2026.

Remaining 2025 Fixtures for India:

T20 Series vs Australia: Five matches, with three completed. Series tied 1-1. 4th T20 on Nov 6, 5th on Nov 8.

South Africa Tour of India: Two Tests (Nov 14-18 in Kolkata; Nov 22-26 in Guwahati), three ODIs (Nov 30 in Ranchi, Dec 3 in Raipur, Dec 6 in Visakhapatnam), five T20Is (Dec 9-19 across Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Ahmedabad).

2026 Series Schedule:

New Zealand in India: Three ODIs (Jan 11-18) and five T20Is (Jan 21-31) across multiple venues.

T20 World Cup & IPL 2026: Feb–June, followed by IPL.

Tour of England: Five T20Is (July 1-11) and three ODIs (July 14-19) at venues including Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Lord’s.

India’s cricket calendar promises a packed and action-filled 2026, keeping fans eagerly anticipating every series.

When is T20 World Cup 2026?

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February to March 2026.

This will be the ninth edition of the tournament, and it marks the first time the event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The matches will be held across various cities in both countries, with teams from around the world competing for the prestigious T20 title. The 2026 World Cup is expected to attract huge attention, as it follows a series of exciting global tournaments, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Also on ABP Live | Travis Head Dropped From IND vs AUS T20Is - Surprising Reason Revealed

Also on ABP Live | T20 Tournament's Organisers Flee, Players Temporarily Blocked From Leaving Hotel

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Suryakumar Yadav India Schedule IND Vs SA SA Vs IND South Africa Tour India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Election 2025
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
India
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Affidavits
Cities
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget