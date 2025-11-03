Team India's 2026 Tour And Series Schedule Confirmed - Dates, Opponents

The year 2025 has been remarkable for Indian cricket. Following their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Team India went on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy and the T20 Asia Cup.

Currently touring Australia, India lost the ODI series 2-1 and is engaged in the ongoing T20 series. Later this year, South Africa will tour India for a full schedule of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, while several series are lined up for 2026.

Remaining 2025 Fixtures for India:

T20 Series vs Australia: Five matches, with three completed. Series tied 1-1. 4th T20 on Nov 6, 5th on Nov 8.

South Africa Tour of India: Two Tests (Nov 14-18 in Kolkata; Nov 22-26 in Guwahati), three ODIs (Nov 30 in Ranchi, Dec 3 in Raipur, Dec 6 in Visakhapatnam), five T20Is (Dec 9-19 across Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Ahmedabad).

2026 Series Schedule:

New Zealand in India: Three ODIs (Jan 11-18) and five T20Is (Jan 21-31) across multiple venues.

T20 World Cup & IPL 2026: Feb–June, followed by IPL.

Tour of England: Five T20Is (July 1-11) and three ODIs (July 14-19) at venues including Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Lord’s.

India’s cricket calendar promises a packed and action-filled 2026, keeping fans eagerly anticipating every series.

When is T20 World Cup 2026?

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February to March 2026.

This will be the ninth edition of the tournament, and it marks the first time the event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The matches will be held across various cities in both countries, with teams from around the world competing for the prestigious T20 title. The 2026 World Cup is expected to attract huge attention, as it follows a series of exciting global tournaments, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Also on ABP Live | Travis Head Dropped From IND vs AUS T20Is - Surprising Reason Revealed

Also on ABP Live | T20 Tournament's Organisers Flee, Players Temporarily Blocked From Leaving Hotel