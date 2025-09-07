Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20I Toss Records: Captains Who Nailed Every Coin Toss in a Series

T20I Toss Records: Captains Who Nailed Every Coin Toss in a Series

Although just a few, there certainly have been instances where a captain has won every single coin toss during some particular T20I series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
The toss can have a significant impact in any game of cricket, dictating who gets to do what first. Depending on the pitch and weather conditions, the team that wins the coin toss at a particular venue can gain a strategic advantage right from the start. While the outcome of this pre-match ritual is entirely based on chance and requires no skill, there have been occasions where certain individuals have consistently found luck on their side.

Although just a few, there certainly have been instances where a captain has won every single coin toss during some particular T20I series. They didn't always end up on the winning side in these cases, but this unusual phenomenon is worth noting.

When captains won all tosses in a T20I series

 

1) Stuart Broad 

England fast bowling legend Stuart Broad, while captaining the team in a T20 series against Pakistan, held in the UAE in 2011, famously won all three tosses. England did not win every match, but Broad drew attention for his combination of tactical decisions and apparent luck with the toss. 

 

2) Mohammed Hafeez

Speaking of Pakistan, its former captain, Mohammed Hafeez, is also eligible for this list. Hafeez won all the three tosses during the 2012 Pakistan-Australia T20I series. Despite this, the series results were evenly split: Pakistan won one match, Australia won another, and one match, interestingly, ended in a tie.

 

3) Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene is another legend of the sport, albeit with the bat. One his best knocks for Sri Lanka came in the 2011 ICC World Cup final against India, in which he scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries. While luck wasn't on his side that night, Jayawardene won all three tosses in a T20 series played in Canada in 2008-09.

 

4) Faf du Plessis

Next up is Faf du Plessis, a South African icon of the modern era. He emerged victorious in all the tosses during a three-match series against Sri Lanka in 2013, winning two of these three games.

 

5) William Porterfield

William Porterfield of Ireland won every single toss in a four-game ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier series, played in the UAE in 2009. His team won two matches and also lost two in this outing.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
