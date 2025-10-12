Smriti Mandhana Silences Critics, Shatters World Record Against Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Smriti Mandhana, after struggling in her first three matches of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, has bounced back in spectacular fashion - rewriting history against Australia. She has set a world record that no woman cricketer had ever achieved before.

In the 52-year history of women’s cricket, close to 1,400 players have featured in ODIs, but none managed what Mandhana accomplished - she has become the first woman in history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

Smriti Mandhana has now accumulated 1,031 runs in 18 matches this year. The previous best was by Australia’s BJ Clarke, who scored 970 runs in 1997. She also surpassed South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (882 runs in 2022), New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley (880 runs in 1997), and Amy Satterthwaite (853 runs in 2016).

Top Performers by Runs in a Calendar Year (Women’s ODIs)

Smriti Mandhana (India, 2025) – 1,031 runs in 18 matches | Avg: 60.64 | SR: 112.06 | 4 centuries, 3 fifties

BJ Clarke (Australia, 1997) – 970 runs in 16 matches | Avg: 80.83 | 3 centuries, 4 fifties

L. Wolvaardt (South Africa, 2022) – 882 runs in 18 matches | Avg: 49.00 | 1 century, 8 fifties

Smriti’s record-breaking consistency has cemented her status as one of the finest batters in modern women’s cricket.

India off to a solid start against Aussies

India’s opening duo, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, gave the team a strong start against Australia in their Women’s World Cup 2025 clash in Visakhapatnam. Both batters reached their respective half-centuries, setting the tone for India’s innings.

Mandhana, in particular, made history during her knock. She became the first player in women’s ODI history to cross 1,000 runs in a calendar year, a landmark achievement that highlights her remarkable consistency and dominance in 2025.

Adding to her list of milestones, Mandhana also surpassed all previous records to become the Indian player with the most 50-plus scores in ODIs against Australia, further cementing her reputation as one of India’s most dependable performers on the big stage.

Also on ABP Live | World No. 1! Kuldeep Yadav Makes History With Fifer In IND vs WI 2nd Test