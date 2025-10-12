World No. 1! Kuldeep Yadav Makes History With Fifer In IND vs WI 2nd Test

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWorld No. 1! Kuldeep Yadav Makes History With Fifer In IND vs WI 2nd Test

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The second Test match between India and West Indies is being played in Delhi, where Kuldeep Yadav produced a masterclass in spin bowling on the third day.

The left-arm wrist spinner picked up five wickets for just 82 runs, etching his name into the record books. His tight, attacking spell kept the West Indian batters under constant pressure, eventually forcing errors that led to their downfall.

Kuldeep Yadav Creates History

Kuldeep Yadav has now become the left-arm wrist spinner with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, surpassing England’s legendary spinner Johnny Wardle.

This was Kuldeep’s fifth five-wicket haul in just his 15th Test match, while Wardle had achieved the same number in 28 Tests. This makes Kuldeep the fastest and the most successful left-arm wrist spinner in Test history.

Most five-wicket hauls by left-arm wrist spinners in Tests:

Kuldeep Yadav (India) – 15 Tests, 5 five-wicket hauls

Johnny Wardle (England) – 28 Tests, 5 five-wicket hauls

Paul Adams (South Africa) – 45 Tests, 4 five-wicket hauls

Kuldeep Yadav’s Test Record

Since making his debut against Australia in March 2017, Kuldeep Yadav has featured in only 15 Tests but has made every opportunity count. He has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 21.09 and an economy rate of 3.52.

Despite limited chances in India’s crowded spin lineup, the 30-year-old continues to deliver match-winning performances whenever he gets a chance. His latest five-for against the West Indies once again proves why he remains one of India’s most potent weapons in red-ball cricket.

India bowl out West Indies for 248

West Indies opener John Campbell showcased a mix of aggression and fortune during the final session on Day 3 of second Test against India in Delhi. Fighting to avoid an innings defeat, the visitors reached 97/2 in 25 overs, still trailing India by 173 runs.

Campbell rode his luck on three separate occasions, surviving close calls against Washington Sundar, with the DRS coming to his rescue each time.

Earlier in the day, India bowled out West Indies for 248 in their first innings - well short of India’s massive 518/5 declared. With this performance, Kuldeep set a world record for the most five-wicket hauls by a left-arm wrist spinner in Test cricket.

If India manage to win this match, they will register their 10th consecutive Test series victory over the West Indies, extending a remarkable streak that dates back to 2002.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
