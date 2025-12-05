Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'No Engagement Ring, Heavy Voice': Smriti Mandhana's First Post Amid Wedding Row Sparks Fans' Concerns

'No Engagement Ring, Heavy Voice': Smriti Mandhana’s First Post Amid Wedding Row Sparks Fans' Concerns

Her recent social media appearance in a toothpaste ad, without her engagement ring and with a perceived "heavy" voice, fueled further speculation among fans about her well-being and the true reason behind the wedding delay.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:21 PM (IST)
The wedding of music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana, scheduled for November 23, was postponed a day earlier after Smriti’s father’s health deteriorated. Around the same time, rumours surfaced alleging that Palash had betrayed Smriti, leading to speculation over the reason behind the delay.

Eleven days after the wedding was called off, Smriti made her first appearance on social media, which has now triggered fresh concern among her fans.

Fans React to ‘Heavy’ Voice in Advertisement Video

Smriti shared a promotional video for a toothpaste brand on Instagram, where she could be heard talking about her experience. In the caption, she wrote: “Moments of victory, honest conversations and rituals that completely change the game.” However, it was her voice in the video that caught fans’ attention. Many claimed that her voice sounded heavy, suggesting she may have cried a lot.

One fan commented, “What happened to your voice? Are you feeling unwell? Get well soon, Smriti.” Another wrote, “Your voice seems different.” A third said, “The poor girl’s voice has changed after crying so much.” Another user added, “Your voice is saying everything. I hope you are fine.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

Questions Over Missing Engagement Ring

Several users also noticed that Smriti was not wearing her engagement ring in the video. One fan questioned, “Why does she look sad? She is smiling but her voice and eyes seem sad, and why isn’t she wearing her engagement ring?” Many fans, however, urged her to stay strong and not lose courage.

Smriti’s post has since continued to draw emotional reactions from followers, who remain concerned about her well-being following the sudden postponement of her wedding.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:21 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Wedding Row
