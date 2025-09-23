Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Steps Down: Sudden Exit from India A Captaincy Shocks Fans

Shreyas Iyer Steps Down: Sudden Exit from India A Captaincy Shocks Fans

Shreyas Iyer returned to Mumbai after captaining the first match, which concluded on September 19, and the reasons for his withdrawal have not been officially detailed.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed captain of India A’s red-ball side, has withdrawn from the second and final match of the multi-day series against Australia A.

As a result, Dhruv Jurel, the team’s vice-captain, will lead India A in the four-day match starting in Lucknow on Tuesday, September 23.

Iyer returned to Mumbai after captaining the first match, which concluded on September 19, and the reasons for his withdrawal have not been officially detailed.

Why Did Iyer Step Down?

Reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer informed the BCCI of his unavailability due to personal reasons.

"Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a Times of India report quoted a source as saying.

Following his strong performance in the IPL, Iyer had been a potential candidate for India’s Asia Cup squad, but he was left out, leading to media speculation.

In the first India A match against Australia A, which ended in a high-scoring draw, he scored only eight runs, failing to make a significant impact.

Despite Shreyas Iyer’s lackluster performance with the bat, India A put up a strong showing against Australia A in the previous match, scoring 531 runs in response to Australia’s 532.

Other Squad Updates

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj have joined the team for the second match. According to BCCI, both players will replace two members who were added to the squad after the first multi-day game, strengthening India A for the final fixture.

Iyer's struggles

Shreyas Iyer has not featured in India’s recent England tour and was also omitted from the Asia Cup 2025 T20I squad. The batter is focused on establishing himself as a key player across all three formats. While he has cemented his place in India’s ODI lineup, playing a pivotal role in last year’s Champions Trophy victory, breaking into the Test and T20I sides has remained a challenge for him.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Shreyas Iyer IND A Vs AUS A
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: ‘Appeal’ or Pressure? Navratri Closure Drive by BJP MLA Under Scrutiny | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: BJP Calls for Meat Ban During Navratri, Opposition Alleges Targeting of Minorities | ABP NEWS
Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget