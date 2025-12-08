Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'I Was Doing It A Little Bit Intentionally': Shakib Al Hasan On Chucking Controversy

'I Was Doing It A Little Bit Intentionally': Shakib Al Hasan On Chucking Controversy

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs (in one match)," Shakib told the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

London: Out-of-favour Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan admitted that physical fatigue forced him to intentionally resort to chucking during an English County game for Surrey, which subsequently led to his suspension from bowling.

Left-arm spinner Shakib was suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was deemed illegal at an independent testing at Loughborough University in December last year.

The umpires called his action during a first-class game for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton in which he had bowled close to 65 overs across two innings.

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs (in one match)," Shakib told the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired.

"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right. I didn't complain." Shakib revealed that he failed the action correction test initially and later got his glitch corrected.

"I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, 'it's so easy'." Soon-to-be 39 Shakib, a former Member of Bangladesh Parliament, had fled his country last year after Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown. Since then, he has retired from Test cricket and has not been picked for white-ball teams.

Shakib had also failed a second bowling test in Chennai, after which the BCB selectors didn't pick him for the Champions Trophy. Even the board had clarified he was available to play as a batter in all forms of domestic and international cricket.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Chucking Controversy England County Match English County Cricket
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Vande Mataram Showed Path For Sacrifice To Freedom Movement': PM Modi In Lok Sabha
'Vande Mataram Showed Path For Sacrifice To Freedom Movement': PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget