Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketScored a Fifty, Still Dropped! 5 Cricketers Who Faced The Axe After An ODI Half-Century

Scored a Fifty, Still Dropped! 5 Cricketers Who Faced The Axe After An ODI Half-Century

Check out some players who began their ODI journey with a remarkable fifty, only to never feature in this international cricket format ever again. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In cricket, every player dreams of making a memorable debut, a chance to showcase their talent and cement their place in the national team.

Scoring a half-century in one’s first ODI often seems like the perfect start to a long and promising career. However, history has shown that even an impressive debut doesn’t always guarantee longevity.

Several players began their ODI journey with a remarkable fifty, only to never feature in international cricket again. 

Scored An ODI 50, But Never Got A 2nd Chance

1) Kim Barnett - 84 runs

England’s Kim Barnett played one of the most unique ODI debut innings in history. Facing Sri Lanka in 1988, he scored a patient 84 runs without hitting a single boundary, a rare feat in limited-overs cricket.

His composed knock even earned him the Player of the Match award. Despite such a stellar start, Barnett never represented England in ODIs again, making his story one of cricket’s biggest one-match wonders.

2) Ben Foakes - 61 runs (not out)

England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes is another name on this list. While he went on to play more than 25 Test matches, his ODI career lasted just one game.

In his debut match against Ireland in 2019, Foakes impressed with an unbeaten 61, showing solid technique and temperament. Yet, despite this performance, he was never recalled to the ODI squad again.

3) Zubayr Hamza - 56 runs

South African batter Zubayr Hamza made his ODI debut in 2021 and scored a confident 56 runs. Unfortunately, soon after his debut, Hamza faced a doping suspension, which derailed his international career.

Although he has since returned to domestic cricket and even played a Test match for South Africa, his ODI career has remained limited to that one promising appearance.

4) Faiz Fazal - 55 runs (not out)

India’s Faiz Fazal had a dream start to his international career. Debuting against Zimbabwe in 2016, he played a composed knock of 55 not out, guiding India to victory.

Despite his steady innings and leadership qualities in domestic cricket, Fazal was never picked for India again. He has since retired, remembered fondly for his brief yet impactful debut.

5) Ashley Woodcock - 53 runs

Australian cricketer Ashley Woodcock rounds off the list. Making his debut against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1974, Woodcock scored 53 runs, a promising start that unfortunately became his last international outing.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faiz Fazal Ben Foakes Cricket Facts Shocking Cricket Stats Surprising Cricket Facts Odi 50 On Debut Players To Score Odi 50 On Debut Odi Half Centuries Odi Players Players Dropped After Scoring 50 Ashley Woodcock Zubayr Hamza Kim Barnett
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
States
Assam Govt To Bring Bills Against ‘Love Jihad’, Polygamy In Assembly Session As Himanta Cracks A Whip-Details
Assam Govt To Bring Bills Against ‘Love Jihad’, Polygamy In Assembly Session As Himanta Cracks A Whip-Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget