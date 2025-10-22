Scored a Fifty, Still Dropped! 5 Cricketers Who Faced The Axe After An ODI Half-Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In cricket, every player dreams of making a memorable debut, a chance to showcase their talent and cement their place in the national team.

Scoring a half-century in one’s first ODI often seems like the perfect start to a long and promising career. However, history has shown that even an impressive debut doesn’t always guarantee longevity.

Several players began their ODI journey with a remarkable fifty, only to never feature in international cricket again.

Scored An ODI 50, But Never Got A 2nd Chance

1) Kim Barnett - 84 runs

England’s Kim Barnett played one of the most unique ODI debut innings in history. Facing Sri Lanka in 1988, he scored a patient 84 runs without hitting a single boundary, a rare feat in limited-overs cricket.

His composed knock even earned him the Player of the Match award. Despite such a stellar start, Barnett never represented England in ODIs again, making his story one of cricket’s biggest one-match wonders.

2) Ben Foakes - 61 runs (not out)

England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes is another name on this list. While he went on to play more than 25 Test matches, his ODI career lasted just one game.

In his debut match against Ireland in 2019, Foakes impressed with an unbeaten 61, showing solid technique and temperament. Yet, despite this performance, he was never recalled to the ODI squad again.

3) Zubayr Hamza - 56 runs

South African batter Zubayr Hamza made his ODI debut in 2021 and scored a confident 56 runs. Unfortunately, soon after his debut, Hamza faced a doping suspension, which derailed his international career.

Although he has since returned to domestic cricket and even played a Test match for South Africa, his ODI career has remained limited to that one promising appearance.

4) Faiz Fazal - 55 runs (not out)

India’s Faiz Fazal had a dream start to his international career. Debuting against Zimbabwe in 2016, he played a composed knock of 55 not out, guiding India to victory.

Despite his steady innings and leadership qualities in domestic cricket, Fazal was never picked for India again. He has since retired, remembered fondly for his brief yet impactful debut.

5) Ashley Woodcock - 53 runs

Australian cricketer Ashley Woodcock rounds off the list. Making his debut against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1974, Woodcock scored 53 runs, a promising start that unfortunately became his last international outing.