Sanju Samson Not Leaving Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2026

Sanju Samson is reportedly set to continue with Rajasthan Royals for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, effectively ending swirling rumors around his potential departure.

Recent speculation had linked the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter with a possible move to Chennai Super Kings, but fresh developments suggest RR have no intention of releasing any players at this time—especially not their captain.

Rajasthan Royals not considering any trades ahead of IPL 2026

According to a report by Times of India, the franchise is not considering any trades ahead of the 2026 edition. Despite Samson’s injury-troubled IPL 2025 campaign, which saw him miss several matches and Riyan Parag stepping in as captain, the team management reportedly views Samson as a central figure in their long-term plans.

Samson’s 2025 season was underwhelming due to fitness issues, with the batter appearing in only nine matches and amassing 285 runs, including a single half-century. His average of 35.82 did little to stop speculation, which intensified after his agent interacted with a social media post suggesting a potential shift to CSK.

Adding to the buzz was a personal meeting between Samson and RR's Head of International Player Development, Siddhartha Lahiri, shared online shortly after the trade rumors peaked. The timing of the meeting, along with the public post about it, seemed to subtly reaffirm the franchise's confidence in their captain.

Sanju Samson latest with Siddhartha Lahiri who’s part of Rajasthan Royals coaching team 💗 pic.twitter.com/uXFICXxPis — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) July 16, 2025

Rajasthan Royals tough run in this year's IPL

Rajasthan Royals had a difficult outing in this year's IPL, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. Despite their poor run, they wrapped up their campaign with a morale-boosting six-wicket win over CSK, possibly hinting at the core team's potential when fully fit.

For now, it appears the Royals are banking on stability, with Samson continuing to lead the side into the next season.