Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar Slams Ben Stokes For His Behaviour After Handshake Drama

Sachin Tendulkar Slams Ben Stokes For His Behaviour After Handshake Drama

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has now addressed the controversy, expressing full support for Team India’s approach.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)

The gripping Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy concluded in thrilling fashion at the Kennington Oval, as India edged out England by just 6 runs to level the five-match Test series 2-2.

The nail-biting finish perfectly captured the fiercely competitive nature of the series, which delivered high-intensity cricket across all 25 days of play.

Yet, amid the standout performances and dramatic finishes, the series also drew headlines for off-field controversies—most notably, the handshake incident at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester.

During the conclusion of the fourth Test, Ravindra Jadeja declined England captain Ben Stokes' offer for a handshake to end the match in a draw as he and Sundar wanted to first complete their respective tons.

This moment quickly sparked a wave of online debate, dividing fans and former cricketers alike over whether Jadeja's decision aligned with the spirit of the game.

Tendulkar slams England captain Stokes

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has now addressed the controversy, expressing full support for Team India’s approach.

"Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw. Before that, they battled it out when England were having a go at them, and negotiated it all to bat brilliantly," began Tendulkar as he reviewed the series in a video posted on Reddit.

"The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem. To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could've lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn't bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!" said Tendulkar.

Some former players argued that once a draw was inevitable, extending the innings made little sense. However, Tendulkar firmly sided with the Indian team, lauding their tactical discipline and adaptability across different match situations.

"I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I'm 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn't he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth. So, well done," said Tendulkar.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Washington Sundar Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Handshake Drama
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget