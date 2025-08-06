Sachin Tendulkar Slams Ben Stokes For His Behaviour After Handshake Drama

The gripping Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy concluded in thrilling fashion at the Kennington Oval, as India edged out England by just 6 runs to level the five-match Test series 2-2.

The nail-biting finish perfectly captured the fiercely competitive nature of the series, which delivered high-intensity cricket across all 25 days of play.

Yet, amid the standout performances and dramatic finishes, the series also drew headlines for off-field controversies—most notably, the handshake incident at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester.

During the conclusion of the fourth Test, Ravindra Jadeja declined England captain Ben Stokes' offer for a handshake to end the match in a draw as he and Sundar wanted to first complete their respective tons.

This moment quickly sparked a wave of online debate, dividing fans and former cricketers alike over whether Jadeja's decision aligned with the spirit of the game.

Tendulkar slams England captain Stokes

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has now addressed the controversy, expressing full support for Team India’s approach.

"Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw. Before that, they battled it out when England were having a go at them, and negotiated it all to bat brilliantly," began Tendulkar as he reviewed the series in a video posted on Reddit.

"The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem. To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could've lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn't bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!" said Tendulkar.

Some former players argued that once a draw was inevitable, extending the innings made little sense. However, Tendulkar firmly sided with the Indian team, lauding their tactical discipline and adaptability across different match situations.

"I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I'm 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn't he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth. So, well done," said Tendulkar.