Rohit Sharma Reaches Oval To Cheer For Team India, Video Goes Viral

The fifth and final Test of the high-stakes series between India and England is currently underway at The Oval, beginning on July 31.

With August 2 marking Day 3 of the match, the Indian team has its eyes firmly set on leveling the series. At stumps on Day 2, India had lost just two wickets, and Day 3 holds significant weight for the visitors.

Adding to the buzz around the game, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made an appearance at The Oval to cheer on his teammates. A video of him at the venue has been making rounds on social media, with fans expressing excitement over his presence.

Rohit Sharma Returns in Support After Test Retirement

This marks a meaningful moment as Rohit had already announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of this five-match series.

Following his decision, Virat Kohli also bid farewell to the longest format. Despite stepping away from red-ball cricket, Rohit’s visit to the ground reflects his continued support and connection with the team.

Watch Video

ROHIT SHARMA HAS ARRIVED AT THE OVAL TO SUPPORT TEAM INDIA. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/kmo3O9bRjl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 2, 2025

Match Situation at a Glance

In the first innings, India managed to post 224 runs. England responded with 247, securing a slender lead. However, India has bounced back strongly in the second innings.

At the time of reporting, India stands at 156/2 after 39.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 82, while Akash Deep has impressed with a solid half-century (51*), helping India gain a lead of 133 runs.

With key batters like Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar still in the ranks, India will be aiming to set a challenging target for England. As the series stands, England leads 2-1, with the fourth Test in Manchester ending in a draw. A win at The Oval would ensure India shares the series honors.