Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Reaches Oval To Cheer For Team India, Video Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma Reaches Oval To Cheer For Team India, Video Goes Viral

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made an appearance at The Oval to cheer on his teammates. A video of him at the venue has been making rounds on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)

The fifth and final Test of the high-stakes series between India and England is currently underway at The Oval, beginning on July 31.

With August 2 marking Day 3 of the match, the Indian team has its eyes firmly set on leveling the series. At stumps on Day 2, India had lost just two wickets, and Day 3 holds significant weight for the visitors.

Adding to the buzz around the game, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made an appearance at The Oval to cheer on his teammates. A video of him at the venue has been making rounds on social media, with fans expressing excitement over his presence.

Rohit Sharma Returns in Support After Test Retirement

This marks a meaningful moment as Rohit had already announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of this five-match series.

Following his decision, Virat Kohli also bid farewell to the longest format. Despite stepping away from red-ball cricket, Rohit’s visit to the ground reflects his continued support and connection with the team.

Watch Video

Match Situation at a Glance

In the first innings, India managed to post 224 runs. England responded with 247, securing a slender lead. However, India has bounced back strongly in the second innings.

At the time of reporting, India stands at 156/2 after 39.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 82, while Akash Deep has impressed with a solid half-century (51*), helping India gain a lead of 133 runs.

With key batters like Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar still in the ranks, India will be aiming to set a challenging target for England. As the series stands, England leads 2-1, with the fourth Test in Manchester ending in a draw. A win at The Oval would ensure India shares the series honors.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Rohit Sharma Oval
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget