RCB Returns Online, Issues First Post Since IPL Title Celebrations Turned Tragic

In its message on X, RCB explained that the period of silence following the tragedy was one of mourning, reflection, and preparation to create a support system for its fans

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025 after a 17-year wait, clinching the title on June 3.

However, the celebrations took a tragic turn when a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, casting a shadow over the historic win. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the franchise went silent on social media as a mark of respect.

Now, after nearly three months, RCB has broken its silence by sharing a new post, marking its return to online platforms.

In its message on X, the franchise explained that the period of silence following the tragedy was one of mourning, reflection, and preparation to create a support system for its fans. “We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together,” RCB said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history on June 3 by clinching their maiden IPL title after 17 long years.

The triumph was celebrated in grand fashion, but the joy was short-lived. During the victory parade at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, an overwhelming crowd of supporters led to a stampede, leaving 11 people dead and over 50 injured.

In the wake of the tragedy, the franchise extended financial assistance, announcing a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives.

'RCB accountable for uncontrollable crowd'

Earlier, a two-member bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had held RCB accountable for the uncontrollable crowd, observing that neither the franchise nor its event management agency had obtained prior police permission for the victory celebrations.

The tribunal also came to the defence of the police, stressing that officers are human and cannot be expected to handle unrealistic responsibilities.

Following the stampede, Karnataka government had suspended four senior police officials. Their suspension has now been lifted, though disciplinary proceedings against them will continue.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2025 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Bengaluru Stampede
